This South Beach oceanfront hotel just got an upgrade that makes pool time even better

The Kimpton Surfcomber has renovated its hotel, including its private beach cabanas. One thing hasn’t changed: the great view from the second floor cabanas.

The Kimpton Surfcomber has just had a face lift, and the photogenic boutique hotel is ready for its close up.

The oceanfront South Beach hotel, which has direct beach access, has revamped its rooms and public areas, including its popular private cabanas and pool area to create a playful and social distance-savvy atmosphere.

“We’ve taken advantage of this year’s lower occupancies to fully re-imagine our hotel,” says Mohan Koka, the hotel’s general manager, in a press release. “The team can’t wait to share this new vision of South Beach hospitality with our loyal guests in 2021 and beyond.”

There are also changes to The Social Club, the hotel’s upscale restaurant, as well as the more relaxed outdoor High Tide Beach Bar & Grill, which serves the cabanas (and anyone who wants to walk up from the beach). At both spots, new executive chef Javier Carballo plans to work his magic with cuisine featuring Latin American touches as well as Spanish and Italian influences.

The Vines, cozy cabanas at the Kimpton Surfcomber in Miami Beach.

We have it on good authority that you don’t want to miss The Social Club’s Uruguayan-style empanadas, made from the classic recipe passed down by Carballo’s grandmother.

And if you’re renting a cabana with a group of six or more, we hear ordering one of two party boats — one with seafood, the other with empanadas, chicken wraps and more — from High Tide is the way to go. The outdoor restaurant is also now serving a variety of fresh cold-pressed juices like organic watermelon; organic Fiji apple, lemon and ginger; and organic pomegrante, orange and apple.

The courtyard at the photogenic Kimpton Surfcomber hotel in South Beach.

You don’t have to be a hotel guest to enjoy the seclusion, by the way: anyone can rent a cabana. A day pass to the pool area is $75 for adults, $30 for children, with cabana day use $150-$250.

The hotel rooms have been redesigned, and the hotel is also revamping its event space. As a popular South Beach wedding spot due to its yard, the hotel is offering a new “elopement” package that includes a dedicated planner, a beachside dinner and outdoor spaces for socially distanced showers, rehearsal dinners, bachelor or bachelorette parties or post-wedding brunches.

One of the rooms at the Kimpton Surfcomber hotel in Miami Beach.

Kimpton Surfcomber

Address: 1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach

Reservations and more information: www.surfcomber.com or 305-532-7715