Hundreds of Disney workers will bring Star Wars land to life. Some of them were in tears

Disney cast members moved to tears when told they are moving to new Star Wars land A select group of Walt Disney World cast members learn they have been chosen for the opening crew of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A select group of Walt Disney World cast members learn they have been chosen for the opening crew of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The opening of Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is marching closer every day, and an army of smiling cast members have been hired to run it.

In fact, when current cast members were told they were moving from their area to the planet of Batuu at Galaxy’s Edge, some were moved to tears.

A model of the new “Star Wars: Galaxy Edge” expansion that is expected to open at Walt Disney World in fall 2019. Disney

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new Star Wars land has created 1,700 new jobs for workers in areas like food and beverage, merchandise, custodial and attractions, according to Disney.

About 60% of those hired are current Disney cast members that come from all over Walt Disney World Resort.

Hiring began in the spring, and training is underway.

As most know, the training for Disney parks is not like your regular 9-to-5 job.

Cast members working in Galaxy’s Edge have been researching and getting to know their new locations and all the details that go with them.

For example, those working at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo, a quick-service restaurant, had to learn the themed language of their menu and how it translates to guests.

Do you know what fried Endorian Tip-Yip is? How about a Ronto Wrap?

New cast members have learned that the former is just a fried chicken dish and the latter is a wrap filled with spiced grilled sausage and roasted pork.

The Fried Endorian Tip-Yip, found at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is a chicken dish with roasted vegetable mash and herb gravy. Walt Disney World

Disney unveils Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to the world on Aug. 29.