Buying a Disney annual pass before Star Wars opens? New prices may make a difference

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land A model shows what Galaxy's Edge -- Star Wars land -- will look like when it opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in late 2019. Galaxy's Edge is one of a number of new attractions under construction at Walt Disney World. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A model shows what Galaxy's Edge -- Star Wars land -- will look like when it opens at Disney's Hollywood Studios in late 2019. Galaxy's Edge is one of a number of new attractions under construction at Walt Disney World.

Are you in the market for Walt Disney World annual passes? You’ll need to know this: Some just got more expensive.

Prices increased for some passes by from $110 to $225 on Tuesday, according to reports. Others increased just $10 or less.

Here is a breakdown of all the pass prices changes as of Tuesday, according to Walt Disney World News Today and Walt Disney World. The different classes of passes offer ranging amenities including discounts and multi-day day visits.

Platinum Plus: $999 (previously $849 for FL residents) / $1,219 (previously $994)

Platinum: $899 (previously $749 for FL residents) / $1,119 (previously $894)

Gold: $699 (previously $609)

Silver: $519 (previously $479)

Weekday Select: $349 (previously $319)

Epcot After 4: $309 (previously $289)

Water Parks: $139 (previously $130)

Water Parks After 2: $89 (previously $79)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Some ticket options were not affected by the price increase. The three- and four-day summertime Florida resident pass prices is among thefew that stayed the same.

The Theme Park Select Annual Pass for Florida residents also didn’t see a change, according to WDW Info.





These price changes come only a few months before Disney unveils Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to the world on Aug. 29 and only a day after the park announced new pass holder benefits — only for those gold and above.

A model of the new “Star Wars: Galaxy Edge” expansion that will open at Walt Disney World later this year. Disney

These benefits include the return of Bring-a-Friend, where select passholders can purchase a one-day ticket with park hopper option for $89 from June 18 to Aug. 8, according to Disney.

Beginning July 5, passholders will also be able to purchase new Summer Splash Pass, which gets you unlimited visits to Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks through Sept. 7.