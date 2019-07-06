Traveling around Disney World? Make sure to take a look at those buses

Iconic Disney character themes are rolling out on park buses This month, Walt Disney World buses are taking on a new look. From the red and yellow colors of Mickey’s attire, to the iconic Minnie polka dots and the pastel hues of Daisy, Disney transit buses are decked out in iconic character themes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This month, Walt Disney World buses are taking on a new look. From the red and yellow colors of Mickey’s attire, to the iconic Minnie polka dots and the pastel hues of Daisy, Disney transit buses are decked out in iconic character themes.

On your next trip to Walt Disney World, you’ll notice a new look on the theme park’s buses.

Painted big and bold on the exterior: Mickey, Minnie and other iconic characters.

This month, Walt Disney World buses were given a fresh coat of paint and a sparkly new interior, according to Disney Parks Blog, the theme parks official blog.





In additiion to Mickey and Minnie, the buses feature giant images of Donald Duck, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto in themed colors.

On the inside, there are new blue seats and laminate floors. Some of the buses will have USB charging ports, the blog said.

The park’s bus transportation system takes guests to resort hotels, theme parks, water parks and Disney Springs.

Remember, that visiting Disney parks is a little cheaper during the summertime for Florida residents.