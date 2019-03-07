A new hope in the Star Wars saga: opening date revealed for Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World

Galaxy’s Edge, the land where theme park guests will be able to join the Resistance in its battle against the First Order in the Star Wars saga, will open Aug. 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
The opening date was announced Thursday at the Walt Disney Co.’s annual shareholder’s meeting, along with the opening of Star Wars land May 31 months earlier at Disneyland in California.
The 14-acre land, located on part of the grounds where the Studio Backlot Tour used to be, will be an attraction in itself, designed as a settlement on a remote planet named Batuu, its landscape prickly with spikes of petrified trees. Reporters who toured the California park under construction said full-scale X-wing and A-wing starfighters are parked among the bazaar stalls, round stone buildings and remains of rock walls, while droids and aliens will mix with humans on the footpaths.
The name Galaxy’s Edge refers to the fact that Batuu is on the Outer Rim of the Star Wars galaxy, formerly a bustling outpost that was left behind when hyperspace travel shifted trade routes. Now it is frequented by people who want to stay out of sight — smugglers, traders, adventurers and opponents of the First Order, successor to the Galactic Empire.
The new land will have two rides. Smugglers Run will put guests in the roles of smugglers and members of the flight crew aboard the Millennium Falcon, which has been commandeered by the pirate Hondo Ohnaka. On Rise of the Resistance, guests are taken prisoner aboard a Star Destroyer and must fight to escape.
The land will also have several themed eateries and bars and several shops with Star Wars merchandise, including workshops where guests can build their own droids or lightsabers. It also will use the Play Disney Parks mobile app, which will open certain secrets to guests and let them interact with droids.
The twin themed lands were announced in 2015 — three years after Disney bought Lucasfilm and its Star Wars franchise — and have been under construction since April 2016. Disney initially said Galaxy’s Edge would open in California in the summer and in Orlando in late fall this year.
The new land is set during the final trilogy of Star Wars movies, the last installment of which is scheduled to be released Dec. 20.
At Disney World, the opening of Galaxy’s Edge will give a big boost to a park that suffered a loss in attendance as old attractions closed to make way for new ones including Star Wars land and Toy Story Land, which opened last June. Between 2016 and 2017 — the most recent numbers available — admission fell half a percent, according to the Themed Entertainment Association, an industry group.
