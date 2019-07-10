Disney fun came with a price — their guns were stolen from their cars, cops say

Kristofffer Lumby and Marshall Fox told Orange County Sheriff deputies that that they had their guns stolen from their cars as they were enjoying Walt Disney World. Miami Herald file

Even “The happiest place on Earth’’ can’t escape from robbery.

Two men told sheriff deputies that they had their guns stolen from their cars as they were enjoying Walt Disney World. They were separate incidents; their cars were parked in Disney parking lots in the Orlando-area resort.

Kristofffer Lumby, visiting from Missouri, was the first to report a missing firearm. On June 30, Lumby told the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that his Glock, a holster and the magazine and ammunition for the weapon were stolen from his car.





He was staying at a rental home in Kissimmee and was leaving to return to Missouri. While packing his car, he realized the gun was not in his door pocket, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The last time he saw it was the morning of June 22 as he parked in preferred guest parking at Magic Kingdom. Over the next five days, he and his family visited and parked at Epcot, Disney Springs, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

Lumby asked deputies if they had any guns returned from the parking lots because he thought that it could have fallen from the door pocket while he was attending to his five children.

When Lumby was getting back into his car on June 27, he noticed the preferred parking pass lying on the passenger seat — it was supposed to be hanging on the rear-view mirror, deputies said.

The second victim, Marshall Fox, told deputies on July 1 about his car being broken into while it was parked with the valet service at Disney Animal Kingdom Resort, deputies said.

During the afternoon of June 16, Fox and his wife checked into the resort and left their pickup truck parked with the valet because they thought it was safer there, deputies said. They checked out a week later.

It wasn’t until July 1 that he noticed his gun was stolen from his locked glove compartment. When he looked inside his gun case in the glove compartment, he found a stapler.

The unknown suspect replaced the gun with a stapler to mimic its weight, deputies said. The gun, whose make was not specified in the police report, was valued at about $500.

Deputies wrote on the report the theft could have possibly been done by hotel valet.

Walt Disney World guests are not allowed to bring “firearms, ammunition, knives or weapons of any kind” on Disney World property, according to Disney’s website. This also includes Disney resort hotels and club resorts.

If you have any information about this, you can contact the sheriff’s office at 407-254-7000.