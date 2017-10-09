Adam Gase has yet another fire to put out in Miami.
Adam Gase has yet another fire to put out in Miami. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Adam Gase has yet another fire to put out in Miami. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Foerster ‘mad at himself’ over video, says Gase, who provides new details on Dolphins controversy

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 09, 2017 11:38 AM

Adam Gase first learned of the explosive video of his now ex-assistant Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder just before 11 p.m. Sunday, when general manager Chris Grier called to notify him about it.

“I don't think I can say what my reaction was,” Gase said.

Less than 12 hours later, Foerster was gone, having offered his resignation. Gase would not say if he demanded that resignation.

“He's disappointed,” Gase said, “he's upset, he's mad at himself. It's unfortunate.”

Foerster’s now-infamous video has become just the latest national controversy for this team, and the latest distraction for a team with many of them this year.

“It is what it is,” Gase said. “That's what [this league] is. Just keep dealing with situations that come up and move on.”

Gase has known Foerster since 2008, and before the last two seasons, worked with him in San Francisco.

More Videos

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Pause
Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 0:38

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 1:14

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem

Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky' 2:54

Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky'

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' 1:34

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.'

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans 0:23

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 1:36

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

Panthers Cam Newton explains Rosie the Riveter pin on hat 1:19

Panthers Cam Newton explains Rosie the Riveter pin on hat

Dolphins' safety Reshad Jones on his unusual touchdown in win over Titans 1:23

Dolphins' safety Reshad Jones on his unusual touchdown in win over Titans

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 3:18

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets

  • Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

    Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill.

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill.

Kijuana Nige via Facebook

When asked if he had ever had an idea Foerster might have a substance-abuse problem, Gase responded:

“Since I've been around him, he's always been a guy who put his head down and worked. He was here at 4 in the morning, worked as hard as he could for us. It is what it is.”

Gase would not say if the video was shot while Foerster was a member of the Dolphins organization. In the video, Foerster said he was about to head to a meeting, and then snorted a line.

A decision on Foerster’s replacement will be made in the coming days, Gase said.

Gase said he had “no idea” if Foerster had been blackmailed by the person who posted the footage.

“It's not a good situation,” he added. “It wasn't something that you would expect. Things happen sometimes that you don't anticipate and you have to deal with it. It's not fun, especially when you're close with somebody. You've got to take the next swtep and move on. We're going to play on Sunday.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats