Foerster ‘mad at himself’ over video, says Gase, who provides new details on Dolphins controversy

Adam Gase first learned of the explosive video of his now ex-assistant Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder just before 11 p.m. Sunday, when general manager Chris Grier called to notify him about it.

“I don't think I can say what my reaction was,” Gase said.

Less than 12 hours later, Foerster was gone, having offered his resignation. Gase would not say if he demanded that resignation.

“He's disappointed,” Gase said, “he's upset, he's mad at himself. It's unfortunate.”

Foerster’s now-infamous video has become just the latest national controversy for this team, and the latest distraction for a team with many of them this year.

“It is what it is,” Gase said. “That's what [this league] is. Just keep dealing with situations that come up and move on.”

Gase has known Foerster since 2008, and before the last two seasons, worked with him in San Francisco.

When asked if he had ever had an idea Foerster might have a substance-abuse problem, Gase responded:

“Since I've been around him, he's always been a guy who put his head down and worked. He was here at 4 in the morning, worked as hard as he could for us. It is what it is.”

Gase would not say if the video was shot while Foerster was a member of the Dolphins organization. In the video, Foerster said he was about to head to a meeting, and then snorted a line.

A decision on Foerster’s replacement will be made in the coming days, Gase said.

Gase said he had “no idea” if Foerster had been blackmailed by the person who posted the footage.

“It's not a good situation,” he added. “It wasn't something that you would expect. Things happen sometimes that you don't anticipate and you have to deal with it. It's not fun, especially when you're close with somebody. You've got to take the next swtep and move on. We're going to play on Sunday.”