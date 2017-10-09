The NFL has yet another problem on its hands.
Miami Dolphins

Vegas dancer explains why she posted video of Dolphins assistant snorting powder

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 09, 2017 8:46 AM

Why did Las Vegas dancer Kijuana Nige post video of what appears to be Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder before going to a meeting?

Social injustice.

At least that was the explanation she gave on social media early Monday morning.

The New York Daily News has the goods:

"The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low," Kijuana Nige wrote in now-deleted Facebook post. "No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an athem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y'all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️"

  • Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

    Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill.

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill.

Kijuana Nige via Facebook

Nige posted the video just hours after the Dolphins demanded all of their players to either stand during the national anthem or remain in the locker room during its playing.

The Dolphins said late Sunday that they were aware of the video, but had no update at the time of this report. Dolphins coach Adam Gase is scheduled to meet with reporters at 3 p.m.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  • Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem

    Miami Dolphins players and coach talk about the new rule about not kneeling on the field during the national anthem.

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem

Miami Dolphins players and coach talk about the new rule about not kneeling on the field during the national anthem.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

