Vegas dancer explains why she posted video of Dolphins assistant snorting powder

Why did Las Vegas dancer Kijuana Nige post video of what appears to be Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder before going to a meeting?

Social injustice.

At least that was the explanation she gave on social media early Monday morning.

The New York Daily News has the goods:

"The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low," Kijuana Nige wrote in now-deleted Facebook post. "No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love. So quick to make excuses for him but will roast a minority player over an athem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc. But y'all keep saying ALL LIVES MATTER STFU‼️"

More Videos 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Pause 0:38 Dolphins rookie Charles Harris on his important first career sack 2:54 Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky' 1:14 Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 1:34 Dolphins QB Jay Cutler calls offensive performance against Titans 'piss poor.' 0:23 Dolphins head coach Adam Gase laments drop passes during win against Titans 1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 1:23 Dolphins' safety Reshad Jones on his unusual touchdown in win over Titans 1:19 Adam Gase talks about Lawrence Timmons reinstatement 3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder Footage shows Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting lines of white powder with a 20 dollar bill. Kijuana Nige via Facebook

Nige posted the video just hours after the Dolphins demanded all of their players to either stand during the national anthem or remain in the locker room during its playing.

The Dolphins said late Sunday that they were aware of the video, but had no update at the time of this report. Dolphins coach Adam Gase is scheduled to meet with reporters at 3 p.m.