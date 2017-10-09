Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter.
Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. Lynne Sladky AP
Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. Lynne Sladky AP
Dolphins In Depth

Dolphins In Depth

Armando Salguero brings you the latest about the Miami Dolphins

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach resigns after powder-snorting video surfaces

By Armando Salguero

asalguero@miamiherald.com

October 09, 2017 10:07 AM

Chris Foerster has resigned his position from the Miami Dolphins hours after a video surfaced showing the team’s offensive line coach snorting a white powdery substance off what is believed to be his desk at the team’s training facility.

Foerster, in his 25th NFL season, agreed Monday morning to move on from his job rather than be fired, per team sources.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement released by the team. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

It’s still unclear if the substance Foerster taped himself snorting is in fact cocaine. What is clear is the Dolphins believe the episode happened on their time in their building. And the embarrassment from the tape, which was released first on social media and has made national news, absolutely touched the team.

So the Dolphins had no choice but to jettison Foerster before the avalanche of negative public opinion stained the team brand and affected the locker room. Foerster, loyal to the team and coach Adam Gase, agreed to resign before he was fired.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the club said in a statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

In the video, Foerster is seen snorting a white powdery substance off his desk at Dolphins camp. He says he’s doing it before an upcoming team meeting.

The video is from this year, according to a club source.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer
Panthers Cam Newton: 'at the end of the day you live and learn' 0:41

Panthers Cam Newton: 'at the end of the day you live and learn'
Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina 1:34

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina

View More Video

On Twitter

Team Stats



» View more stats

Herald Books

Fins at 50: The Miami Dolphins: 50th Anniversary

Fan Shop