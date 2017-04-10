Bills’ McCoy calls Alonso a ‘BUM,’ mocks contract on social media

The bad blood between the Dolphins and the Bills is real, and it’s spectacular.
The latest dust up in this digital war of words:
An Instagram feud between Kiko Alonso and LeSean McCoy, who just two years ago were traded for each other in a blockbuster swap.
Late Sunday, McCoy took issue with a picture Alonso posted on Instagram of the Dolphins linebacker upending the Bills running back during a game last year. Alonso’s caption: “El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes.”
McCoy’s response in the comments section?
“boy ya dad wish u was as good as me... n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money ...”
McCoy then added: “take me off ya page u BUM”
@aoliver714 Kiko posted a pick tackling Shady and Shady commented this on the pic and hell broke lose between fans lmao pic.twitter.com/qtBGPCcA7B— Kashius Clay (@NemmyKash) April 10, 2017
Alonso signed an extension through 2020 last month that will pay him just over $7 million a year.
McCoy was still on his rookie contract in 2011. He signed five-year, $45 million extension in the spring of 2012. He’s currently in Year 3 of a five-year, $40 million pact he signed as part of the 2015 trade involving Alonso.
McCoy ran for 129 yards on 32 carries in two games against the Dolphins in 2016.
This is just the latest volley in a long-running cold war between these historic franchises.
The animosity stretches back decades, but ran hot last October after Jarvis Landry sent Bills safety Aaron Williams to the hospital with an illegal high hit.
In the leadup to the rematch in December, Bills players called Landry “dirty” and made clear that Landry would have a target on his back.
Landry fired back on Instagram, writing: “Im not hiding.. If you want some, come get some.”
Andre Branch also mocked ex-Dolphin Richie Incognito’s “killer instinct” on social media the day before the game.
The Dolphins went on to beat the Bills in dramatic fashion to help clinch their first playoff berth since 2008.
And yet, the Bills kept chirping, even after their season was over.
Zach Brown, who played linebacker for the Bills in 2016 before signing with the Redskins, wasn’t happy with all the attention Alonso was getting for playing Miami’s Wild Card playoff game against Pittsburgh with his right thumb in a cast.
Brown wrote on Twitter during the game:
“They talking about his hand. I play over half the season wit a messed up hand lmao you soft 47.”
Alonso seemed truly puzzled by the criticism afterward, calling it “strange.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments