Jarvis Landry to Bills: ‘I’m not hiding. If you want some, come get some’

Jarvis Landry has heard the Bills chirping all week. And so he chirped right back on social media.
“Im not hiding.. If you want some, come get some,” Landry wrote on Instagram Friday.
Here’s the back story: When these teams met back in October, Landry unleashed an illegal high hit on Bills safety Aaron Williams, knocking him from the game and potentially ending his career.
In the days leading up to Saturday’s showdown in Western New York, Bills players went after Landry, calling the hit “dirty” and made clear that Landry would have a target on his back.
Landry apparently won’t back down.
Meanwhile, Andre Branch and Richie Incognito seem to be on a collision course as well. The two players were involved in a late-game altercation in which Incognito ended up with Branch’s helmet in his hand. He chucked it halfway down the field.
Branch is ready for Round 2.
Like Landry, he took to Twitter to call out his opponent.
Branch posted a picture on Twitter of him grappling with Incognito, with the comment: “Killer instinct we can tell what's pretend.”
Killer instinct we can tell what's pretend pic.twitter.com/xOA4SN6jSP— Andre Branch (@BranchNout90) December 23, 2016
Kickoff is 1 p.m.
