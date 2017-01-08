Dolphins’ Kiko Alonso puzzled by Bills linebacker’s ‘soft’ slur

One of the more bizarre moments of Sunday’s game didn’t happen on the field, but on social media.
Bills linebacker Zach Brown, who has nothing but time after Buffalo missed the playoffs for the 17th straight year, apparently was fed up with talk about Alonso playing with one hand. Alonso’s right thumb has been in a cast for weeks now, but Brown didn’t want to hear about it.
They talking about his hand. I play over half the season wit a messed up hand lmao you soft 47— Zach Brown (@ZachBrown_55) January 8, 2017
Alonso wears No. 47. If he’s complained about being limited by the hand, he hasn’t done so publicly.
Alonso said he has no beef with Brown. The former Bill was long gone by the time Buffalo added Brown in 2016.
“Strange,” Alonso said, when told of the remarks. “I don't care.”
Alonso had six tackles in Dolphins Sunday’s loss, although none for loss. Alonso said the Steelers, who piled up 367 yards and 19 first downs, didn’t do anything to surprise Miami. They just played well.
While the Dolphins intend to revamp their back seven in the offseason, Alonso is one of the pieces they want to keep. A restricted free agent, he’ll at the very least be tendered by the Dolphins, if not offered a long-term extension. The feeling is mutual; he wants to be here in 2017.
“I think it was a great season,” Alonso said. “We got a chance to get to the playoffs. Obviously, we wanted to make a longer run but came up short.”
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
