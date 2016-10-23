Miami Dolphins

October 23, 2016 6:00 PM

Landry: I wish I could take back hit that hospitalized Bills’ Williams

By Adam H. Beasley

Jarvis Landry sent Aaron Williams to the hospital Sunday.

Landry’s vicious, illegal high hit not only knocked Williams from the game with neck and head injuries, it caused damage so severe that Williams was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to Bills center Eric Wood.

Landry, speaking after the game, was visibly upset about hurting a fellow player.

“If I could take that hit back, I would,” Landry said. “The guy has a family to feed and this is his livelihood. You never want to see that with anybody.”

All aboard the Jay Train! Ajayi tops 200 again as Dolphins beat Bills 28-25

 

Landry apologized to Williams as the Bills medical staff escorted him off the field.

Video replay showed that Landry left his feet to launch himself at Williams, who has a history of significant neck injuries. Landry was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty and can expect a significant fine from the league.

Many were quick to label the hit dirty, and when a reporter asked Landry about that characterization, fellow receiver Kenny Stills inserted himself into the conversation.

"Don't try to make it that,” Stills said. “It's not a dirty play. He's playing football. ... We're out there playing ball and Jarvis plays harder than anyone on the field. He's just out there playing. It happens. A bang-bang play."

Landry also was assessed a 15-yard taunting penalty for spinning the ball on the Bills sideline after a catch. He did not know that was a punishable offense, Landry later said.

“It's petty,” Landry said of the rule. “But at the same, those are the guys making the calls. Those are the guys regulating the games, and you have to respect it.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

