Twelve potential Dolphins targets as Phase 2 of free agency ramps up

So now what?
The NFL never sleeps, as evidenced by the witching hour trade between the Rams and Dolphins Friday that sent William Hayes to Miami.
Hayes is one of five new Dolphins expected to start or play meaningful snaps this year. The others: linebacker Lawrence Timmons, safety Nate Allen, tight end Anthony Fasano and offensive lineman Ted Larsen.
And so we repeat, what’s next?
The Dolphins still have holes. Plenty of them. They need another guard. They need another linebacker. They need a No. 3 defensive tackle. And they could use at least one more veteran corner.
Here’s a look at three still-available options for each (with the caveat that only the Dolphins know for sure who they’re targeting):
Linebackers
▪ DeAndre Levy, Detroit Lions: Levy signed a monster contract in 2015 but never lived up to it. Injuries have limited him to just six games in the last two seasons, and following a series of concussions, he told Men’s Journal he’s had symptoms of CTE. And yet, he still wants to play. A full medical would be a mist before the Dolphins could even consider him.
▪ Sio Moore, Arizona Cardinals: An NFL vagabond, Moore has been on four NFL rosters in as many years. And yet, he was the seventh-best still-available linebacker as of mid-afternoon Saturday, according to RotoWorld. At the very least, he’d be a premium backup in Miami.
▪ Connor Barwin, Philadelphia Eagles: Wait, isn’t Barwin a defensive end? Yes, but some in football believe he’d be a solid 4-3 strong-side linebacker. And guess what? The Dolphins need one of those, particularly if they move on from oft-injured Koa Misi.
Defensive tackles
▪ Dontari Poe, Kansas City Chiefs: One of the top names still available at any position, Poe has drawn interest from a number of teams, the Dolphins included. He has a visit with the Colts planned for Sunday, according to CBSSports.com, and may not be allowed to leave Indianapolis. Would be a huge get (literally and figuratively).
▪ Johnathan Hankins, New York Giants: Like a fifth of the league is said to have interest in Hankins, so he probably won’t come cheap. But he’d be a solid rotational player for the Dolphins at a position of frighteningly little depth.
▪ Bennie Logan, Philadelphia Eagles: Need a one-year rental at the position? Logan might be your guy. ESPN reports that Logan is looking for a prove-it contract, presumably hoping to up his marketability for the 2018 offseason.
Cornerbacks
▪ Kayvon Webster, Denver Broncos: At last, an Adam Gase connection. Webster spent two years with Gase in Denver, and was a captain on the Broncos’ 2015 championship team. He was largely relegated to special teams in Denver, but would have a strong chance to be Miami’s slot corner. There’s real interest by the Dolphins.
▪ Nickell Robey-Coleman, Buffalo Bills: A surprise cut by Buffalo last week, Robey-Coleman (5-8, 165) is too small to play the boundary in Matt Burke’s system, but would be a perfect fit at nickel.
▪ Sam Shields, Green Bay Packers: 2016 was a lost season for Shields, who suffered a concussion in the opener and didn’t play again. Plus there’s those pesky pot charges from last fall. Could the ex-Miami Hurricane revitalize in his old stadium?
Offensive guards
▪ Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints: The No. 1 question: Does he still want to play? After 11 NFL seasons, all spent in New Orleans, Evans could be ready to retire. If not, this road grader could fit in nicely at right guard. So far, the free agent buzz surrounding Evans around the league has been minimal.
▪ Andrew Gardner, San Francisco 49ers: A sixth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2009, Gardner has been with six teams in eight seasons. His strength is zone blocking — which would be a good fit with the Dolphins scheme. Gardner graded out well in limited action last year.
▪ Chris Scott, Carolina Panthers: Largely a backup throughout his career, Scott did start four games in 2016. At 6-4, 340 pounds, he’d be by far the biggest Dolphins lineman, although his athleticism is limited.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments