Miami Dolphins sign former Eagles, Raiders safety Nate Allen

On the day the Dolphins said goodbye to Isa Abdul-Quddus, they welcomed his replacement:
Safety Nate Allen, who was a stud a few years back in Philadelphia.
Allen signed with the team after a visit to team headquarters Friday. The transaction came not long after the team formally parted ways with Abdul-Quddus, who suffered a significant neck and shoulder injury late in the 2016 season and may never play again.
The details on Allen, who will start alongside Reshad Jones this fall:
▪ Allen, 6-0, grew up in Fort Myers and attended Cape Coral High.
▪ He who started 69 games for the Eagles over the first five years of his career before moving on to Oakland, where he spent the last two seasons.
▪ Drafted 37th overall out of South Florida in 2010, Allen had 10 interceptions in five years as an Eagles starter.
▪ Parlayed his very good 2014 season (four interceptions, three fumble recoveries) into a four-year, $23 million contract with the Oakland Raiders during the 2015 offseason.
But his career got sidetracked the following season, tearing his right MCL. The injury limited him to five games and just three starts.
Allen rebounded in 2016, he appeared in 14 games, including four starts. He had 24 tackles and two interceptions last year.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments