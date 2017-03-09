Miami Dolphins

March 9, 2017 3:19 PM

After four years away from Miami, Fasano reportedly close to return

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins’ new blocking tight end, if reports are correct, is their old blocking tight end.

No, not Dion Sims.

Way older.

Try Anthony Fasano, who played with the Dolphins from 2008 through 2012.

Fasano, who turns 33 next month, agreed to a contract Thursday to return to Miami, ESPN first reported.

He’ll be reunited with Ryan Tannehill and Mike Pouncey, two of the very few holdovers from his first stint here.

Fasano won’t be asked to catch many footballs (which is good, because he’s averaged just 20.5 receptions in the four years since he left the Dolphins). That will be up to Julius Thomas.

Instead, he’ll be asked to hold the line, now that Sims seems destined to leave for Chicago, as NFL Network first reported. He’s done that well throughout his career, most recently in Tennessee.

