What is Lawrence Timmons bringing to Miami? ‘I just see ball, get ball’

Lawrence Timmons knows what uniform he’ll wear in 2017.
But aside from that, he’s taking a wait-and-see approach.
Shortly after agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins, Timmons said he’s doesn’t yet know his new role. He was a 3-4 inside linebacker in Pittsburgh.
Miami runs a 4-3.
So he’ll either play the middle or strong-side linebacker here. That decision, if hasn’t been made yet, will be soon. And then Timmons will have a better idea of what awaits him.
“When we figure everything out, we'll get it rocking,” Timmons said “I'm a football player. I just see ball, get ball. I'm not going to glamorize it. I'm just going to play ball.”
The Dolphins lacked a certain physicality at the linebacker position in 2016. They brought in the 10-year vet to change that.
“I'm just trying to live up to these expectations,” he added. “Football is what I love, what I live for. When I'm out there, I'm going to show that.”
Regardless of who plays the Mike, Timmons and Alonso will spend a lot of time together on the field.
Timmons said his new teammate reminds him of an old one: Steelers playmaker Ryan Shazier.
“Very fast. A lot of range. All over the field.”
