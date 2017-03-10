Miami Dolphins

March 10, 2017 4:04 PM

What is Lawrence Timmons bringing to Miami? ‘I just see ball, get ball’

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Lawrence Timmons knows what uniform he’ll wear in 2017.

But aside from that, he’s taking a wait-and-see approach.

Shortly after agreeing to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Dolphins, Timmons said he’s doesn’t yet know his new role. He was a 3-4 inside linebacker in Pittsburgh.

Miami runs a 4-3.

So he’ll either play the middle or strong-side linebacker here. That decision, if hasn’t been made yet, will be soon. And then Timmons will have a better idea of what awaits him.

“When we figure everything out, we'll get it rocking,” Timmons said “I'm a football player. I just see ball, get ball. I'm not going to glamorize it. I'm just going to play ball.”

The Dolphins lacked a certain physicality at the linebacker position in 2016. They brought in the 10-year vet to change that.

“I'm just trying to live up to these expectations,” he added. “Football is what I love, what I live for. When I'm out there, I'm going to show that.”

Regardless of who plays the Mike, Timmons and Alonso will spend a lot of time together on the field.

Timmons said his new teammate reminds him of an old one: Steelers playmaker Ryan Shazier.

“Very fast. A lot of range. All over the field.”

Adam H. Beasley: @AdamHBeasley

Miami Dolphins

