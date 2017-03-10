Dolphins land Lawrence Timmons, Ted Larsen as plan comes into focus

The Dolphins have their thumping linebacker. And a big piece of their new offensive line.
Run-stopping Lawrence Timmons agreed to a two-year contract worth a reported $12 million, leaving western Pennsylvania for South Florida.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins finalized a contract with guard Ted Larsen, who is expected to play on the right side next to Ja’Wuan James. The team made official his signing mid-afternoon Friday.
Both Timmons and Larsen, the journeyman veteran, were in town for a visit Friday.
Timmons, the longtime Pittsburgh Steeler who was recorded more than 100 tackles in six of the last seven seasons, got the VIP treatment.
He posted a photo to Instagram of his late-night arrival to South Florida; the Dolphins flew him down in a private jet.
Both players are part of Miami’s broader plan to find value in free agency, instead of cutting massive checks.
Miami Herald sports writer Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments