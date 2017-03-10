While you were sleeping (maybe), the busy Miami Dolphins made a trade

The Miami Dolphins had so much fun on the opening day of NFL free agency on Thursday they kept things going into Friday morning.
On Friday, the Dolphins made a deal with the Los Angeles Rams grabbing defensive end William Hayes for a sixth round draft pick in the upcoming draft. Miami also got a seventh round selection in the deal.
Hayes adds pass-rushing depth to the Dolphins to go along with Cameron Wake.
A starter for the Rams, Hayes had 26 1/2 sacks in five seasons in St. Louis and Los Angeles.
Hayes, 31, was a fourth-round pick by Tennessee out of Winston-Salem in 2008 and has 34 1/2 sacks in nine seasons with the Titans and Rams. Hayes has played in at least 14 games over his past five seasons and played in all 16 games for the Rams in three of them.
“Will has been an integral member of our defense since he became a Ram in 2012,” LA general manager Les Snead said in a release posted on the team website.
#Rams agree to trade William Hayes to Miami Dolphins— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 10, 2017
Trade Details » https://t.co/YvyBpGSUv0 pic.twitter.com/uu3G4IDHLQ
“His passion set the tone for our defense and served as an example for his teammates. Off the field, he showed compassion as he was a major contributor to the St. Louis and Los Angeles communities, working to improve the plight of the homeless. We wish Will and his family the best of luck in all of his future endeavors.”
The Dolphins were busy on Thursday, signing Reshad Jones to a four-year contract extension, reportedly re-signing Andre Branch and bringing tight end Anthony Fasano back.
Miami’s trade with Jacksonville also became official with Brandon Albert going up I-95 for a draft pick and Julius Thomas coming south for a different draft pick.
The Dolphins previously resigned Kenny Stills and extended Wake.
Comments