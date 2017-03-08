How Andre Branch earned a reported $27 million contract, in five gifs

Andre Branch signed a show-me contract before the 2016 season, and proceeded to do just that.
Branch, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal to remain in Miami, didn’t have “wow” stats last year (49 tackles, 5.5 sacks). But he was consistently solid, and probably benefited from a very soft free agent class of defensive ends.
More importantly, he made himself indispensable to the Dolphins.
Why?
Let’s take a closer look at Branch’s game, courtesy of Dolphins blogger Max Himmelrich.
Part of what makes Andre Branch so effective is his build: He's got long arms and he consistently puts them to use. pic.twitter.com/baOFJKpYMq— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 8, 2017
Branch fit well with the #Dolphins D-line shifts in 2016. Here's an example of the team using him inside of Mario Williams: pic.twitter.com/c7NpixTMuD— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 8, 2017
One of the snaps that stood out for Branch in 2016 came in SD. Applied pressure with the bull rush, did enough to force Rivers off target. pic.twitter.com/iWLPyqJvEs— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 8, 2017
Call should've gone against Branch, but watching him use his length on this play is wild. pic.twitter.com/u5wH8EKagM— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 8, 2017
Andre Branch shows great awareness here, uses his length to wrap up LeSean McCoy (no small feat) at the start of OT in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/QdqlSKzlYi— Max Himmelrich (@HimmelrichNFL) March 8, 2017
Long, limber, high motor. Those are all words to describe Andre Branch.
And one more: Wealthy.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
