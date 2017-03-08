Miami Dolphins

March 8, 2017 4:34 PM

How Andre Branch earned a reported $27 million contract, in five gifs

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

Andre Branch signed a show-me contract before the 2016 season, and proceeded to do just that.

Branch, who reportedly agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal to remain in Miami, didn’t have “wow” stats last year (49 tackles, 5.5 sacks). But he was consistently solid, and probably benefited from a very soft free agent class of defensive ends.

More importantly, he made himself indispensable to the Dolphins.

Why?

Let’s take a closer look at Branch’s game, courtesy of Dolphins blogger Max Himmelrich.

Long, limber, high motor. Those are all words to describe Andre Branch.

And one more: Wealthy.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

