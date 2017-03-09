Dolphins lock down Reshad Jones through 2021 with new deal

Exactly one year before he was set to hit free agency, Dolphins safety Reshad Jones agreed to a four-year contract extension, multiple sources tell the Miami Herald.
The terms: $60 million over the next five years, a sizable bump over the $7 million in base salary he was due in 2017. That’s according to ESPN.
Jones, a Pro Bowler in 2015, missed the final 10 games of the 2016 season after needing labrum surgery. Both the team and player insist that he is healthy, and Thursday’s contract extension reinforced that belief.
Jones has wanted a new contract for the past year. He sat out much of the 2016 offseason program in protest, but later showed up, on time, for training camp.
Chris Grier, the Dolphins’ general manager, hinted at the move at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine.
“We’re working towards it right now,” Grier said. “We’re talking with his agent and they’re going back and forth. Obviously, with the Eric Berry deal getting done, that may help speed things up here, too.”
Berry signed a six-year, $78 million contract to remain in Kansas City last week.
Grier added this about Jones: “He’s had a great rehab. He looks like he never missed a day. I wish I had his genetics. My wife would really be happy.”
Meanwhile, the Dolphins are cutting safety Isa Abdul-Quddus because of failed physical. Abdul-Quddus a shoulder and neck injury late in the season that was so significant that the Dolphins fear he’ll never play again.
▪ The Dolphins and Jaguars made official their trades Thursday; tight end Julius Thomas is indeed heading to Miami for the 211th pick of the 2017 draft and the Dolphins shipped tackle Branden Albert to Jacksonville for the Jags’ 2018 seventh rounder.
Miami Herald sports writer Barry Jackson contributed to this report.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
