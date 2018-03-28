If you plan to see the Marlins’ on Opening Day, here’s what you need to know

The start of a new era in Miami Marlins history begins at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday when the Marlins open the 2018 season with a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
It will ring in the first game under new owners Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman, the first game with practically an entirely new starting lineup and the first game to see just where the Marlins stand.
If you plan on attending the game Thursday, here’s what you need to know.
Are tickets still available?
Tickets are still available for sale on the Marlins’ website at just about every seating level. Prices range from $30 for upper-level vista seats to $293 each for clubhouse box seats. Tickets can also be bought on site.
What about parking?
The Marlins have four parking garages on site — two on the north side of the stadium and two on the south — as well as surface parking to the east and west of the stadium. Parking at one of the on-site locations for the season opener will cost $25. If you want to park in one of the two garages located north of the stadium — the home plate garage and third base garage — you have to buy a parking pass beforehand, which can be done on the Marlins’ website (with a $1 convenience fee tacked on) or at the ticket office. Fans can pay with cash, credit card or debit card at the two parking garages on the south side of the ballpark — the first base and center field garages — on a first-come, first-serve basis.
What’s going on before the game?
At 11:30 a.m. — about an hour before first pitch — DJ Khaled will be performing the Marlins’ new team anthem titled “Just Gettin’ Started.” Jason Derulo will sing the national anthem. City of Miami mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Gimenez will both throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Marlins will also be giving away magnet schedules to all fans attending the game on a first-come, first-serve basis.
New food options
Not in the mood for the traditional hot dog, popcorn, peanuts or Cracker Jack? No worries. There will be seven new food options at Marlins Park this season.
Most notable among the new culinary options are the Portobello and arepa burgers at BGR Deck in Section 19. The former consists of a Portobello mushroom marinated in balsamic vinaigrette with Swiss cheese, vegetable ragu and lettuce packed into a potato bun. The latter is a traditional burger with red onion, a cilantro jalepeno lime aioli and chicarrones inside a cheese arepa.
And what about the home run sculpture?
The home run sculpture is still here for now and is expected to be in full working order for the season opener on Thursday.
What if I can’t make it to the game?
For those who can’t make it in person, the Marlins-Cubs game on Thursday will be televised on ESPN and Fox Sports Florida.
