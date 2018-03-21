DJ Khaled poses in the press room with the hip-hop song of the year award for "Wild Thoughts" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Demi Lovato celebrated six years sober at a concert in New York with tour mate and DJ Khaled, whose powerful brought the pop star to tears. Lovato performed Friday, March 16, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, telling the audience March 15 was a proud day for her.
Miami Marlins

The latest change with the Miami Marlins: a new team anthem performed by DJ Khaled

By Jordan McPherson

March 21, 2018 06:01 PM

Just before the Miami Marlins open the 2018 season and play their first game under the new ownership March 29, a new song will usher in the season.

As was first reported by billboard.com, the quartet of DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam, Poo Bear and Kent Jones will perform a new song titled “Just Gettin’ Started” that will serve as the Marlins’ team anthem.

The performance is set to start at 11:30 a.m. at Marlins Park on Opening Day, with first pitch between the Marlins and Chicago Cubs set for 12:40 p.m.

The title for the song is a fitting one for the Marlins as the franchise once again undergoes a reboot. They are getting ready to start their first season under the ownership of Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman. They will also fielding an Opening Day lineup that doesn’t include four of its biggest names from a year ago in Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon.

“We’re just getting started here in Miami,” Jeter told Billboard, “and we wanted to do something special for the fan base.”


Music producer DJ Khaled donated $10,000 worth of instruments to Carol City Middle's band. cveiga@miamiherald.com

While Poo Bear is listed as the lead producer for the song, DJ Khaled is the main attraction of the four. The 42-year-old DJ, producer and hip-hop artist who founded the record label “We the Best Music Group” has been in the music scene since 1998 — and at one point was a radio host for the Miami-based radio station WEDR.

Poo Bear is best known as being one of Justin Beiber’s main collaborators. He also co-wrote the remix version of Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” which featured Daddy Yankee and Beiber. Nicky Jam is a reggaeton artist from Boston who has seven studio albums to his name. Kent Jones is a Tallahassee native who made his way onto the rap scene in 2013. His 2016 single “Don’t Mind” reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.


