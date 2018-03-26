The Marlins announced that multi-Platinum recording artist and Miramar native Jason Derulo will sing the national anthem on Thursday as part of the club’s Opening Day festivities.
Marlins line up this multiplatinum recording artist to sing anthem on Opening Day

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

March 26, 2018 11:59 AM

The Marlins are adding more star power to Opening Day.

The club announced on Monday morning that recording artist and Miramar native Jason Derulo will sing the national anthem prior to the Marlins’ season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Derulo’s performance will follow the debut, announced last week, of the Marlins’ new theme song dubbed, “Just Gettin’ Started” that will be performed by the quartet of DJ Khaled, Nicky Jam, Poo Bear and Kent Jones during pregame at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Derulo started his solo career in 2009 and has sold more than 30 million singles as well as achieving 11 platinum singles.

The Marlins are opening their first season under a new ownership group spearheaded by baseball great Derek Jeter and New York-based businessman Bruce Sherman.

Miami’s season opener Thursday is scheduled for a 12:40 p.m. start, will be televised on ESPN, and will be the first game played of the 2018 season.

Jose Ureña is scheduled to start for the Marlins against the Cubs’ Jon Lester to open a four-game series over the weekend at Marlins Park.

Opening Day festivities are set to begin at 11 a.m. and entrances will open at 10:30 a.m. Parking will open at 9 a.m.

