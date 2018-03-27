Lewis Brinson homered in an exhibition game against the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park and the home run sculpture did not go off.
A Marlin hit a home run during an exhibition game. So why didn’t the sculpture go off?

By Clark Spencer

March 27, 2018 03:48 PM

The giant whirligig that is the Home Run Sculpture at Marlins Park didn’t move an inch, light up, spray water, or go through any of its usual gyrations when Lewis Brinson homered in Tuesday’s first inning.

But don’t jump to any conclusions just yet.

While Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, some fans and even one former player (Giancarlo Stanton) are no fan of the contraption, it appears its ultimate demise is somewhere further in the future.

A Marlins spokesman said it is anticipated the sculpture will be in full working order for Thursday’s season-opener against the Cubs. In other words, it was given the day off Tuesday when the Marlins faced the University of Miami in an exhibition.

Given that everything else seemed to be in fine working order, though, it seemed a little odd that the sculpture didn’t perform when the time came, and it came quickly when Brinson, the first batter of the game for the Marlins, circled the bases on a line-drive home run to left.

For sculpture fans, wait ’til Thursday.

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter talks to the media about the future of the home-run sculpture at Marlins Park on Feb. 13, 2018. David Santiagodsantiago@miamiherald.com

