A Marlin hit a home run during an exhibition game. So why didn’t the sculpture go off?

The giant whirligig that is the Home Run Sculpture at Marlins Park didn’t move an inch, light up, spray water, or go through any of its usual gyrations when Lewis Brinson homered in Tuesday’s first inning.

But don’t jump to any conclusions just yet.

While Marlins CEO Derek Jeter, some fans and even one former player (Giancarlo Stanton) are no fan of the contraption, it appears its ultimate demise is somewhere further in the future.

A Marlins spokesman said it is anticipated the sculpture will be in full working order for Thursday’s season-opener against the Cubs. In other words, it was given the day off Tuesday when the Marlins faced the University of Miami in an exhibition.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Given that everything else seemed to be in fine working order, though, it seemed a little odd that the sculpture didn’t perform when the time came, and it came quickly when Brinson, the first batter of the game for the Marlins, circled the bases on a line-drive home run to left.

For sculpture fans, wait ’til Thursday.