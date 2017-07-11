Miami’s 30-for-30: The All-Star fans of the NL Central in Miami

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.
With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.
Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.
Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.
The 30 fans have been unveiled throughout All-Star Week continuing Tuesday with the fans from the National League’s Central Division — the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.
THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS
▪ National League
Central Division
CHICAGO CUBS
CANDY KLANT
Age: 35; Resides: St. Petersburg.
Fan of the Cubs: All her life.
Why the Cubs?: “I was born here in Florida, but all the relatives live in Illinois. When I was young, every summer I would go to Illinois and stay with my grandparents, and we would go to Cubs games.”
CINCINNATI REDS
FRANK PICHARDO
Age: 50; Resides: Miami.
Fan of the Reds: Seven years.
Why the Reds?: “I met my wife who is from Cincinnati and a big Reds fan, so ... And, the Reds have a young, up-and-coming team.”
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
KYLE SAMPSON
Age: 24; Resides: Miami.
Fan of the Brewers: All his life.
Why the Brewers?: “I live in Milwaukee, too. We know how to tailgate and party like no one else. My favorites - Geoff Jenkins and Ben Sheets.”
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
JUSTIN SIMEONE
Age: 35; Resides: Fort Myers.
Fan of the Pirates: Entire life.
Why the Pirates?: “I’m originally from the North Hills in Pittsburgh and grew up with the Pirates. One of my favorite moments is meeting Bill Mazeroski and getting a World Series ball signed.”
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
ETHAN MAZZOLA
Age: 10; Resides: St. Louis.
Fan of the Cardinals: Since birth.
Why the Cardinals?: “I love going to Ballpark Village at Busch Stadium. There’s nothing like it.”
