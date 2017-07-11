Marlins Park gets ready for the 88th annual All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami.
Marlins Park gets ready for the 88th annual All-Star Game on Tuesday night in Miami.

July 11, 2017

Miami’s 30-for-30: The All-Star fans of the NL Central in Miami

By George Richards and Jim Varsallone

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

The 30 fans have been unveiled throughout All-Star Week continuing Tuesday with the fans from the National League’s Central Division — the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

▪ National League

Central Division

CHICAGO CUBS

CHICAGO CUBS ALL-STAR FAN CANDY KLANT, St. Petersburg.
Jim Varsallone jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

CANDY KLANT

Age: 35; Resides: St. Petersburg.

Fan of the Cubs: All her life.

Why the Cubs?: “I was born here in Florida, but all the relatives live in Illinois. When I was young, every summer I would go to Illinois and stay with my grandparents, and we would go to Cubs games.”

CINCINNATI REDS

CINCINNATI REDS ALL-STAR FAN: Frank Pichardo, Miami
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

FRANK PICHARDO

Age: 50; Resides: Miami.

Fan of the Reds: Seven years.

Why the Reds?: “I met my wife who is from Cincinnati and a big Reds fan, so ... And, the Reds have a young, up-and-coming team.”

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

MILWAUKEE BREWERS ALL-STAR FAN KYLE SAMPSON, Miami.
Jim Varsallone jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

KYLE SAMPSON

Age: 24; Resides: Miami.

Fan of the Brewers: All his life.

Why the Brewers?: “I live in Milwaukee, too. We know how to tailgate and party like no one else. My favorites - Geoff Jenkins and Ben Sheets.”

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

PITTSBURGH PIRATES ALL-STAR FAN: Justin Simone, Fort Myers
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

JUSTIN SIMEONE

Age: 35; Resides: Fort Myers.

Fan of the Pirates: Entire life.

Why the Pirates?: “I’m originally from the North Hills in Pittsburgh and grew up with the Pirates. One of my favorite moments is meeting Bill Mazeroski and getting a World Series ball signed.”

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS ALL-STAR FAN: Ethan Mazzola, St. Louis
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

ETHAN MAZZOLA

Age: 10; Resides: St. Louis.

Fan of the Cardinals: Since birth.

Why the Cardinals?: “I love going to Ballpark Village at Busch Stadium. There’s nothing like it.”

