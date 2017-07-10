Miami’s 30-for-30: The AL East’s All-Star fans at the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

The 30 fans will be unveiled throughout All-Star Monday and Tuesday starting with the fans from the American League’s East Division — the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

▪ American League

East Division

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

BALTIMORE ORIOLES ALL-STAR FAN: Linda Fausnet, Baltimore

LINDA FAUSNET

Age: 41; Resides: Baltimore.

Fan of the Orioles: Her entire lifetime.

Why the Orioles?: “Have been a fan forever. One of my favorite moments was seeing Cal Ripken tie the record in his 2130 game.”

BOSTON RED SOX

BOSTON RED SOX ALL-STAR FAN: Julian Colon; Hyde Park, Massachusetts.

JULIAN COLON

Age: 11; Resides: Hyde Park, Massachusetts.

Fan of the Red Sox: Since birth.

Why the Red Sox?: He is a third generation Red Sox fan. His favorite player, David Ortiz. On his ninth birthday, his dad, Felipe, took him to a Red Sox game, and Ortiz hit a home run. Now that’s a birthday present.

NEW YORK YANKEES

NEW YORK YANKEES ALL-STAR FAN: Yariskay Perez, Pompano Beach

YARISKAY PEREZ

Age: 26; Resides: Pompano Beach.

Fan of the Yankees: 15 years.

Why the Yankees?: “I came to America from Venezuela, where baseball is very big. The first game I saw on TV [in America] was the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry. The Yankees won that game, and I’ve been a fan ever since.”

TAMPA BAY RAYS

TAMPA BAY RAYS ALL-STAR FAN: Ryan Averill, Clearwater.

RYAN AVERILL

Age: 26; Resides: Clearwater, Florida.

Fan of the Rays: Since their inception (1998).

Why the Rays?: “They are the local hometown team. I went the first season and have been going ever since. My favorite player, Quinton McCracken.” Ryan also wore a Cleveland Indians jersey as he is the grandson of the late Hall of Famer Earl Averill.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

TORONTO BLUE JAYS ALL-STAR FAN: Quin Doherty, Toronto

QUIN DOHERTY

Age: 12; Resides: Toronto.

Fan of the Blue Jays: Three years.

Why the Jays?: “We have a good team with good players — like Josh Donaldson, Marcus Stroman and Joe Biagini.”