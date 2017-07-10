Miami’s 30-for-30: The AL West’s All-Star fans of the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

The 30 fans will be unveiled throughout All-Star Monday and Tuesday continuing with the fans from the American League’s West Division — the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A’s, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

▪ American League

West Division

HOUSTON ASTROS

HOUSTON ASTROS ALL-STAR FAN: Jose Betancourt, Fort Lauderdale George Richards @GeorgeRichards

JOSE BETANCOURT

Age: 47; Resides: Fort Lauderdale.

Fan of the Astros: Since the 1970s.

Why the Astros?: “I just always liked the team they had from Roger Cedeno to J.R. Richard and Nolan Ryan. They’ve always been my team.”

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

LOS ANGELES ANGELS ALL-STAR FAN: Douglas DePalma; Sherman Oaks, California George Richards @GeorgeRichards

DOUGLAS DePALMA

Age: 49; Resides: Sherman Oaks, California.

Fan of the Angels: Since the 1980s.

Why the Angels?: “Jim Abbott turned me into an Angels fan. A lot of people think winning the World Series would be my favorite moment, but it’s not; Mike Trout coming to town is.”

OAKLAND A’S

OAKLAND A’S ALL-STAR FAN: Tony Arneveck; Modesto, California George Richards @GeorgeRichards

TONY ARNEVECK

Age: 52; Resides: Modesto, California.

Fan of the A’s: 45 years.

Why the A’s?: “My favorite moment was going back to the Coliseum after the earthquake in 1989 and winning the World Series.”

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEATTLE MARINERS ALL-STAR FAN: Mike Wilson; Richland, Washington George Richards @GeorgeRichards

MIKE WILSON

Age: 51; Resides: Richmond, Washington.

Fan of the Mariners: Entire life.

Why the Mariners?: “I like being able to root for the team from my state. Ken Griffey Jr. was definitely my favorite player.”

TEXAS RANGERS

TEXAS RANGERS ALL-STAR FAN: Issac Falk, Dallas George Richards @GeorgeRichards

ISSAC FALK

Age: 40; Resides: Dallas.

Fan of Rangers: Three years.

Why the Rangers?: “I moved to Texas and decided to root for my new home team.”