The All-Star Game is being played at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 11.
The All-Star Game is being played at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 11. George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com
The All-Star Game is being played at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday, July 11. George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins

July 10, 2017 5:43 PM

Miami’s 30-for-30: The AL West’s All-Star fans of the All-Star Game

By George Richards and Jim Varsallone

grichards@miamiherald.com

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

The 30 fans will be unveiled throughout All-Star Monday and Tuesday continuing with the fans from the American League’s West Division — the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A’s, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

▪ American League

West Division

HOUSTON ASTROS

HOUfan (2)
HOUSTON ASTROS ALL-STAR FAN: Jose Betancourt, Fort Lauderdale
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

JOSE BETANCOURT

Age: 47; Resides: Fort Lauderdale.

Fan of the Astros: Since the 1970s.

Why the Astros?: “I just always liked the team they had from Roger Cedeno to J.R. Richard and Nolan Ryan. They’ve always been my team.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

LAAfan (2)
LOS ANGELES ANGELS ALL-STAR FAN: Douglas DePalma; Sherman Oaks, California
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

DOUGLAS DePALMA

Age: 49; Resides: Sherman Oaks, California.

Fan of the Angels: Since the 1980s.

Why the Angels?: “Jim Abbott turned me into an Angels fan. A lot of people think winning the World Series would be my favorite moment, but it’s not; Mike Trout coming to town is.”

OAKLAND A’S

OAKfan
OAKLAND A’S ALL-STAR FAN: Tony Arneveck; Modesto, California
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

TONY ARNEVECK

Age: 52; Resides: Modesto, California.

Fan of the A’s: 45 years.

Why the A’s?: “My favorite moment was going back to the Coliseum after the earthquake in 1989 and winning the World Series.”

SEATTLE MARINERS

SEAfan
SEATTLE MARINERS ALL-STAR FAN: Mike Wilson; Richland, Washington
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

MIKE WILSON

Age: 51; Resides: Richmond, Washington.

Fan of the Mariners: Entire life.

Why the Mariners?: “I like being able to root for the team from my state. Ken Griffey Jr. was definitely my favorite player.”

TEXAS RANGERS

TEXfan
TEXAS RANGERS ALL-STAR FAN: Issac Falk, Dallas
George Richards @GeorgeRichards

ISSAC FALK

Age: 40; Resides: Dallas.

Fan of Rangers: Three years.

Why the Rangers?: “I moved to Texas and decided to root for my new home team.”

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

The All-Star Fans of the AL CENTRAL

The All-Star Fans of the AL EAST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins

Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins 1:41

Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins
Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games 0:57

Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games
What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game 1:52

What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats