Miami’s 30-for-30: The AL West’s All-Star fans of the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.
With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.
Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.
Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.
The 30 fans will be unveiled throughout All-Star Monday and Tuesday continuing with the fans from the American League’s West Division — the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Oakland A’s, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.
THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS
▪ American League
West Division
HOUSTON ASTROS
JOSE BETANCOURT
Age: 47; Resides: Fort Lauderdale.
Fan of the Astros: Since the 1970s.
Why the Astros?: “I just always liked the team they had from Roger Cedeno to J.R. Richard and Nolan Ryan. They’ve always been my team.”
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
DOUGLAS DePALMA
Age: 49; Resides: Sherman Oaks, California.
Fan of the Angels: Since the 1980s.
Why the Angels?: “Jim Abbott turned me into an Angels fan. A lot of people think winning the World Series would be my favorite moment, but it’s not; Mike Trout coming to town is.”
OAKLAND A’S
TONY ARNEVECK
Age: 52; Resides: Modesto, California.
Fan of the A’s: 45 years.
Why the A’s?: “My favorite moment was going back to the Coliseum after the earthquake in 1989 and winning the World Series.”
SEATTLE MARINERS
MIKE WILSON
Age: 51; Resides: Richmond, Washington.
Fan of the Mariners: Entire life.
Why the Mariners?: “I like being able to root for the team from my state. Ken Griffey Jr. was definitely my favorite player.”
TEXAS RANGERS
ISSAC FALK
Age: 40; Resides: Dallas.
Fan of Rangers: Three years.
Why the Rangers?: “I moved to Texas and decided to root for my new home team.”
THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS
The All-Star Fans of the AL CENTRAL
Comments