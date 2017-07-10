Gabriel Palacio, 3, receives an autographed card from the Detroit Tigers mascot at the MLB All-Star FanFest on Saturday.
Gabriel Palacio, 3, receives an autographed card from the Detroit Tigers mascot at the MLB All-Star FanFest on Saturday. Bryan Cereijo BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Gabriel Palacio, 3, receives an autographed card from the Detroit Tigers mascot at the MLB All-Star FanFest on Saturday. Bryan Cereijo BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com

Miami Marlins

July 10, 2017 3:02 PM

Miami’s 30-for-30: The AL Central’s All-Star fans at the All-Star Game

By George Richards and Jim Varsallone

grichards@miamiherald.com

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

The 30 fans will be unveiled throughout All-Star Monday and Tuesday continuing with the fans from the American League’s Central Division — the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

▪ American League

Central Division

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

CWSfan (2)
CHICAGO WHITE SOX ALL-STAR FAN: Leo Townsend, Merritt Island
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

LEO TOWNSEND

Age: 57; Resides: Merritt Island.

Fan of the White Sox: 54 years.

Why the White Sox?: “I not only grew up in Chicago, but lived across the street from Comisky Park on the South Side. I have been going to games there as long as I can remember.”

CLEVELAND INDIANS

IMG_2065
CLEVELAND INDIANS ALL-STAR FAN: John Wilson III; Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
Jim Varsallone jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

JOHN WILSON III

Age: 18; Resides: Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Fan of the Indians: Since birth.

Why the Indians?: “I’ve been going to games, before I could even walk. My dad got his season tickets passed down to him from his dad. Hopefully, my dad will pass them down to me. The past few years they’ve been exciting to watch, and all the players are cool. Favorite player, Francisco Lindor.”

DETROIT TIGERS

DETfan
DETROIT TIGERS ALL-STAR FAN: Andrew Pierce, Tampa
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

ANDREW PIERCE

Age: 12; Resides: Tampa.

Fan of the Tigers: Since birth.

Why the Tigers?: “My dad [Ronald] grew up in Detroit so I have been a Tigers fan too. We don’t live far from Lakeland, so we get to see the Tigers there.”

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

KCfan
KANSAS CITY ROYALS ALL-STAR FAN: Nicholas Fowle, Kansas City
George Richards grichards@miamiherald.com

NICHOLAS FOWLE

Age: 13; Resides: Kansas City, Missouri.

Fan of the Royals: Since birth.

Why the Royals?: “I have lived there my whole life and I have gotten two see two World Series — and one of which, we won!”

MINNESOTA TWINS

twins
MINNESOTA TWINS ALL-STAR FAN: Matt Heintzman, Miami.
Jim Varsallone jvarsallone@miamiherald.com

MATT HEINTZMAN

Age: 33; Resides: Miami.

Fan of the Twins: 15 years.

Why the Twins?: “I lived in Minnesaota a long time. I went to the 2014 All-Star Game there. My all-time favorite Twin, Jim Thome.”

ALL-STAR FANS: The AL East

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins

Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins 1:41

Former UM and American Heritage star Zack Collins
Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games 0:57

Super Fan has attended 54 consecutive All-Star Games
What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game 1:52

What to eat at Marlins Park during the MLB All-Star Game

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats