Miami’s 30-for-30: The AL Central’s All-Star fans at the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.
With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.
Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.
Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.
The 30 fans will be unveiled throughout All-Star Monday and Tuesday continuing with the fans from the American League’s Central Division — the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins.
THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS
▪ American League
Central Division
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
LEO TOWNSEND
Age: 57; Resides: Merritt Island.
Fan of the White Sox: 54 years.
Why the White Sox?: “I not only grew up in Chicago, but lived across the street from Comisky Park on the South Side. I have been going to games there as long as I can remember.”
CLEVELAND INDIANS
JOHN WILSON III
Age: 18; Resides: Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
Fan of the Indians: Since birth.
Why the Indians?: “I’ve been going to games, before I could even walk. My dad got his season tickets passed down to him from his dad. Hopefully, my dad will pass them down to me. The past few years they’ve been exciting to watch, and all the players are cool. Favorite player, Francisco Lindor.”
DETROIT TIGERS
ANDREW PIERCE
Age: 12; Resides: Tampa.
Fan of the Tigers: Since birth.
Why the Tigers?: “My dad [Ronald] grew up in Detroit so I have been a Tigers fan too. We don’t live far from Lakeland, so we get to see the Tigers there.”
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
NICHOLAS FOWLE
Age: 13; Resides: Kansas City, Missouri.
Fan of the Royals: Since birth.
Why the Royals?: “I have lived there my whole life and I have gotten two see two World Series — and one of which, we won!”
MINNESOTA TWINS
MATT HEINTZMAN
Age: 33; Resides: Miami.
Fan of the Twins: 15 years.
Why the Twins?: “I lived in Minnesaota a long time. I went to the 2014 All-Star Game there. My all-time favorite Twin, Jim Thome.”
Comments