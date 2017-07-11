Miami’s 30-for-30: The All-Star fans of the NL West in Miami

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.
With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.
Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.
Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.
The 30 fans have been unveiled throughout All-Star Week continuing Tuesday with the fans from the National League’s West Division — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.
THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS
▪ National League
West Division
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
ERIC LANSING
Age: 47; Resides: Daytona Beach.
Fan of the Diamondbacks: Since they started back in 1998.
Why the Diamondbacks?: “I’m from Phoenix so this is my hometown team. My favorite memory, obviously, is the walk-off win against the Yankees in the World Series.”
COLORADO ROCKIES
SIMON SAIA
Age: 14; Resides: Boulder, Colorado.
Fan of the Rockies: Since birth.
Why the Rockies?: “This is my hometown team and I loved the atmosphere at Coors Field.”
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
DESIREE BELTRAN
Age: 20; Resides: Fullerton, California.
Fan of the Dodgers: Since 2002.
Why the Dodgers?: “I love living in Southern California and just love the Dodgers. I have season tickets and go to every game at Dodger Stadium.”
SAN DIEGO PADRES
ROBERTO GUZMAN
Age: 37; Resides: San Diego.
Fan of the Padres: 37 years.
Why the Padres?: “I was born there, this is my team. I loved Tony Gwynn.”
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
ZACHARY EVER
Age: 19; Resides: Plantation.
Fan of the Giants: Since birth.
Why the Giants?: “Because they are the best team there is. And Buster Posey is the greatest.”
