Fans showing their support during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. Patrick Farrell pfarrell@miamiherald.com

Miami’s 30-for-30: The All-Star fans of the NL West in Miami

By George Richards and Jim Varsallone

July 11, 2017 10:39 AM

The All-Star Game may be the biggest gathering of baseball fans anywhere — and this week, Miami is the epicenter of the game.

With the All-Star Game visiting South Florida for the first time, fans from all over the world have come to the Sunshine State to enjoy the games.

Aside from the All-Star players on the field, there are All-Star fans sitting in the seats at Marlins Park as well.

Here are the Miami Herald All-Star fans from each of the 30 Major League Baseball teams — no voting required.

The 30 fans have been unveiled throughout All-Star Week continuing Tuesday with the fans from the National League’s West Division — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

▪ National League

West Division

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

AZfan (2)
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS ALL-STAR FAN: ERIC AND KYLE LANSING, Daytona Beach
ERIC LANSING

Age: 47; Resides: Daytona Beach.

Fan of the Diamondbacks: Since they started back in 1998.

Why the Diamondbacks?: “I’m from Phoenix so this is my hometown team. My favorite memory, obviously, is the walk-off win against the Yankees in the World Series.”

COLORADO ROCKIES

COLfan (2)
COLORADO ROCKIES ALL-STAR FAN: Simon Saia; Boulder, Colorado
SIMON SAIA

Age: 14; Resides: Boulder, Colorado.

Fan of the Rockies: Since birth.

Why the Rockies?: “This is my hometown team and I loved the atmosphere at Coors Field.”

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

LADfan (2)
LOS ANGELES DODGERS ALL-STAR FAN: Desiree Baltran; Fullerton, California
DESIREE BELTRAN

Age: 20; Resides: Fullerton, California.

Fan of the Dodgers: Since 2002.

Why the Dodgers?: “I love living in Southern California and just love the Dodgers. I have season tickets and go to every game at Dodger Stadium.”

SAN DIEGO PADRES

SDfan (2)
SAN DIEGO PADRES ALL-STAR FAN: Roberto Guzman, San Diego
ROBERTO GUZMAN

Age: 37; Resides: San Diego.

Fan of the Padres: 37 years.

Why the Padres?: “I was born there, this is my team. I loved Tony Gwynn.”

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

SFfan (2)
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS ALL-STAR FAN: Zachary Ever, Plantation
ZACHARY EVER

Age: 19; Resides: Plantation.

Fan of the Giants: Since birth.

Why the Giants?: “Because they are the best team there is. And Buster Posey is the greatest.”

THE MIAMI HERALD’S ALL-STAR FANS

American League East

American League Central

American League West

