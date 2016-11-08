Live coverage of Election 2016: Here’s what’s happening right now

It’s Election Day, Nov. 8, and voters in Miami-Dade, Broward and across Florida and the U.S. are selecting candidates and deciding local issues. Here is an updating live blog on what’s happening.
Argentine-American sounds off on election
8:45 a.m.: Patricia Mele, an Argentine-American, was eager to get to the Hollywood Beach Community Center Tuesday morning to cast her ballot for Hillary Clinton. She has many Republican friends, and has been debating the issues with them over the past several months. As “a woman and an immigrant,” she said, this election was personal.
“For me, this election was very important because Donald Trump just said yesterday, `I am not a politician,’ so if you are not a politician, what are you doing running for the President of the United States,” said Mele, 53, of Hollywood. “I don’t think he respects humanity or values, even if his kids are good, like everyone says. I don’t think he can deal with all the big issues, and he cannot insult Latinos and immigrants the way he does. I am Latina. I am an immigrant. I have lived here 32 years. My three kids were born here. I work, and have never lived off welfare. I became a citizen in 1995, and was so happy to have the right to vote in my community. I lived in New York at that time, and I voted for Hillary as senator.
“I agree with Hillary that women have the right to decide if we want to do an abortion or not. I like her history, too, that she has always worked for kids. I worked at an insurance company for poor people in New York, and I saw that Hillary tried to help those people. She helped disabled kids while Trump made fun of a disabled person. For me, Hillary is the only choice.”
— Michelle Kaufman
Jitters for first-time voter
8:30 a.m.: Alycia Negrin just turned 18 and just turned into a voter, receiving her voting card in the mail on Monday.
And it scared her.
“I didn't want to vote today,” Negrin said. “I just didn't know what to do.”
Before the media noise of this election season could intimidate her into not voting, her father sat Negrin down at the kitchen table to explain its importance and the sacrifices made so she could have that right.
So, she started Tuesday morning with her father, near the head of the line as the polls opened at Scott Lake Elementary School.
The U.S. Senate race between Marco Rubio and Patrick Murphy provided the most certainty for Negrin.
“I didn't vote [for Marco] Rubio because everybody should have equal rights and him not being for the LGBT community is not right,” she said. “I stand for that. I don't see it as equality for us as a society.”
— David J. Neal
Black voters in Overtown go for Clinton
8:20 a.m. Twenty-five people were in line as the polls opened in Overtown, Miami's historic black neighborhood, with a steady trickle of people following them. Many were elderly, and some of the women carried small children or held kids by the hand, many hurrying to vote before going off to work.
Several women said they were happy to vote for a woman candidate for president for the first time.
Overtown Democrat Bridgett D. Lawson, 45, said she was thrilled to have voted for Hillary Clinton. “I wish I could give the Emoji sign,” she said, smiling and giving a thumbs up. “It just feels good, empowering, to think we might have our first female president. We already made history when we had a black president. Now we might make history again.”
“It's good women can come up and do whatever men do,” said Lottie Lee, 73, who said she voted a straight Democratic ticket.
Several men echoed those feelings. “I never thought I'd live to see a black president,” said Ricardo Jones, 43, a lifelong Overtown resident. “I'd like to see a woman president.”
Nitron Stork, 30, a Booker T. Washington graduate who now coaches football at the historic black high school, said his 16-year-old daughter had been excited after seeing Clinton when she visited the Overtown Youth Center.
“She was happy to be in the presence of a woman of power,” Stork said. “I think Hillary Clinton touches on issues all Democrats are really concerned about. I think that Trump guy knows a lot about business but not about the country and its needs.”
— Jordan Levin
Voter: ‘Trump is a maniac’
8 a.m.: At the Century Village polling place in Pembroke Pines, elderly Broward County residents stood in a short ten-person line to vote in what they described as a quick and easy voting experience.
“Very good,” said Ira Gass, 65. “Took ten minutes, very satisfied.”
The registered Democrat was proud to say he voted for Hillary Clinton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Pembroke Pines resident Sharon Melin, 71, said she was also content with her voting experience. She also voted for Hillary Clinton.
“It would be wonderful to have a woman president,” she said.
The registered Democrat said she was not too keen on Donald Trump.
“Trump is a maniac,” Melin said. “I don't know what to do if he wins.”
But to 80-year-old Lloyd Liles, Trump was the better choice — not Clinton.
Liles was wearing a lanyard that read: “Adorable Deplorable Trump Voter.”
Although the registered Republican voted for John Kassich in the Florida primary, Liles said he voted for Trump this time.
“I'll be very disappointed if Hillary gets elected,” Liles said, speaking softly through his gray mustache.
The Century Village resident said Trump's views on the military and border security more aligned with his than Hillary’s.
In contrast, Harold Newman, 82, said he voted “straight Democrat.”
Newman said he couldn't stand the thought of Trump winning the presidency because of his views on women.
“I have girls, and I don't want girls near him,” Newman explained.
— Cresonia Hsieh
Voters line up to be first at polls
8 a.m.: Justyce Pinkney, 21, a student at Florida International University, arrived at the Miami Dade Fair & Expo polling center before it opened, hoping to avoid lines.
The first-time voter said she thought she arrived early enough to be the first at the precinct, but a poll worker said that others had arrived before her.
“It doesn’t matter; it still counts either way,” Pinkney said. “I’m one of the first.”
She said she wasn’t originally planning to vote but decided to do it for her younger sister, who’s in high school. Still, Pinkney said she isn’t particularly happy about either of the choices for president.
“I’m scared,” she said.
— Michelle Marchante, South Florida News Service
A number of early voters lined up early on Tuesday outside Florida City Hall, waiting to get out of the humid morning air and cast their ballots.
Meanwhile, Alex Higgins, a lawyer from Washington state with the Democratic Party, said he wanted to make sure there were no irregularities, voting problems or intimidation. Early in the morning, however, the only issue was an older woman who had an issue with her precinct assignment.
Maria Molina, 74, said her polling place was too far away and she wanted to cast her ballot at city hall. Higgins and another attorney worked with her to resolve the issue.
— Liz Portal, South Florida News Service
—
Evelyn Jacobo, watching over her group of Boy Scouts selling Krispy Kreme donuts and water bottles at the Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes, said about 10 people showed up as the polling center opened. They voted and left in a matter of minutes.
Clarisell De Cardenas Collazo, whose husband, Luis, is running for town council, said she was optimistic about voter turnout.
“I think we’ll see more people in the afternoon after work,” she said.
The wives of two other candidates also were on hand.
Melissa Cid, whose husband Manny is running for Miami Lakes mayor, said 60 percent of voters in the town had already cast their ballots in early voting. “You should have seen the lines on Sunday. It was crazy,” she said.
Also on hand was Eileen Lama, supporting her husband Tony’s re-election bid for town council.
— Yaneli Gonzalez, South Florida News Service
—
The polling site at Greenglade Elementary in Kendall had a line of about 20 people waiting to vote since before the polls opened early Tuesday. Most were making a quick stop to vote at the elementary school precinct before going to work.
Poll watcher Elena Cobian, 57, said she and seven others were ready for the 12-hour shift. She said she was surprised that so many people showed up so early.
— Leo Cosio, South Florida News Service
Without a hitch in Miami-Dade
7:45 a.m.: Voting got started without a hitch at Miami-Dade’s 853 precincts on Tuesday morning.
“Every one of our precincts opened on time,” said Miami-Dade elections spokeswoman Carolina Lopez. “We're ready and waiting for our voters to come —hopefully not at the last minute, though.”
— Alex Harris
Ditto in Broward
7:45 a.m.: All 577 precincts opened on time Tuesday morning, with no problems involving equipment or ballots, Broward elections spokeswoman Tonya Edwards said.
“This is one of the smoothest election mornings I have had in 16 years,” she told the Miami Herald.
Leading up to the election, Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes faced criticism for some errors, including a handful of absentee ballots without the medical marijuana amendment. A judge ruled that Snipes had taken appropriate steps to remedy the problem, including offering replacement ballots.
he Republican Party of Florida sent Snipes a letter about a week ago, complaining about the process of how Snipes’ office opened ballots. That prompted a judge sitting on the canvassing board to make some changes.
— Amy Sherman
Polls are open
7 a.m.: Thousands of people headed to the polls early Tuesday in Florida, where record-setting early and absentee voting already has resulted in half of the state’s nearly 13 million registered voters casting ballots.
The marquee draw: a divisive presidential election pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton. Polls and pundits suggest that whoever wins Florida takes the White House.
Lines formed even before the polls opened at 7 a.m., with Election Day voters flocking to precincts from Coconut Grove to West Kendall in Miami-Dade County.
For now, early Democratic voters hold an 88,000 edge over their Republican counterparts. After a dozen days of in-person and mail voting, Democrats cast nearly 2.6 million ballots while Republicans cast almost 2.5 million.
The unknown factor in the presidential race will be the turnout on Election Day, and whether voters with no party affiliation back Trump or Clinton. Voters in the so-called I-4 corridor extending from Orlando to Tampa, along with a surging Hispanic turnout, could decide the outcome.
Other big tickets on the ballot are the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Patrick Murphy, and the congressional contest between incumbent Republican Carlos Curbelo and Democrat Joe Garcia.
Voters in Miami-Dade are choosing whether to keep Carlos Gimenez as their mayor or opt for his challenger, Raquel Regalado.
Also, voters statewide will be deciding whether to support or oppose a solar energy amendment.
— Jay Weaver
Comments