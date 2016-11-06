Shattering records, Miami-Dade and Broward post huge Sunday voting numbers

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind Pause

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind

1:57 Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is “unfit to be president" -- Election Rewind

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

7:19 Voting rights are revoked

2:05 Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

1:53 Marco Rubio votes early in West Miami

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

2:01 He's with her: Will Ferrell campaigns for Hillary Clinton before the NC State Wolfpack game

2:03 Trump calls Clinton emails "biggest" political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind