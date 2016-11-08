Broward precinct clerks fired after argument on where to stand

Two Broward precinct workers were fired and asked to leave their precinct Tuesday for not adhering to policy.
Tonya Edwards, spokeswoman for the Broward supervisor of elections, confirmed that two precinct clerks were fired around 12 :30 p.m. from the Herb Skolnick Center in Pompano Beach. The clerks have been replaced.
“They wouldn’t adhere to our policies and procedures so they had to be let go,” she said.
This is a voting site that can be traditionally crowded because it has three precincts at one location. On Monday, the county suggested media visit this high-activity polling place.
Edwards said the policies pertain to where people can stand near the precinct. Two poll watchers were also removed related to the same problem, but Edwards didn’t know which entity or campaign the watchers represented.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to make sure the removal took place. BSO spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said no arrests were made.
Dorothy Abram, treasurer of the nearby Palm Aire Democratic club, was at the center when the dispute involving poll clerks and watchers occurred.
Abram, who is here to hold a sign for US Rep Ted Deutch, said she talked to a democratic poll watcher after it happened.
The poll watcher told Abram that two Republican poll watchers had complained that seniors were voting with home health aides who were standing very close to them and telling the seniors who to vote for.
"Two Republican poll watchers complained that two Democratic poll watchers were allowing people to go in with an aide," she said.
The community center is located near condos which aren't exclusively for seniors but some live there.
Daniel Diaz, a candidate running for pompano beach city commission, was outside of the center when deputies arrived at the scene. He said he saw about eight people, including two or three deputies, talking in the parking lot.
"They were all talking about something," Diaz said. "It was calm."
Miami Herald reporter Alex Harris contributed to this report.
