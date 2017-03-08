Miami Herald honored for Panama Papers investigation

The Miami Herald won a prestigious journalism award for its part in the Panama Papers investigation and was a finalist for its breaking news reporting on Jose Fernandez’s death.
The Scripps Howard Foundation awarded the Herald, along with parent company McClatchy and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the 2016 William Brewster Styles Award for business/economics reporting.
The Panama Papers investigation centered on almost 40 years of financial records from a secretive Panamanian law firm and included journalists from nearly 80 countries. The Herald, its parent company McClatchy and the television networks Fusion and Univision were the only U.S. media outlets to help analyze the documents. The Herald’s coverage revealed how alleged criminals used offshore shell companies to buy South Florida real estate.
The Herald was a finalist in the breaking news category for its coverage of the untimely death of Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez. The Herald successfully sued for the 24-year-old athlete’s toxicology report, which revealed he was drunk and had cocaine in his system at the time of the boat crash.
