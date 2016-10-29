Marlins star Jose Fernandez was legally drunk, had cocaine in blood when he died, medical examiner says

Marlins star pitcher Jose Fernandez was legally drunk and had cocaine in his system when he died in a boat wreck off South Beach, a toxicology report shows, but his family’s attorney insisted Saturday that he was not piloting the vessel when it crashed.
The release of the medical examiner’s reports added new details to the devastating story of Fernandez, the Cuban-born sports hero whose death last month shocked South Florida and rocked the Miami Marlins franchise.
Fernandez, 24, died when his 32-foot boat plowed into the Government Cut north jetty before dawn on Sept. 25. Two others on the boat with him, Emilio Jesus Macias, 27, and 25-year-old Rivero were also killed.
While his two companions had alcohol in their systems, neither was legally drunk, the reports from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office show. However, one of them, Eduardo Rivero, also had cocaine in his blood, the reports show.
Fernandez had a blood-alcohol content level of 0.147, well above the legal limit of .08.
The release of the toxicology reports came one day after the Miami Herald sued the Medical Examiner’s Office seeking release of the documents.
The crash was being investigated by the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, which initially claimed the documents could not be released because of an active criminal investigation. However, the Herald contended that no criminal charges could be brought because everyone on board died.
The records were released after the FWC declined to be a party to the lawsuit. “Miami-Dade County prides itself on being a transparent government,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a press release explaining why the reports were released after the police agency declined to take part in the lawsuit.
However, the player’s longtime friend and family attorney Ralph Fernandez blasted the county for releasing the toxicology reports, insisting there is an active criminal probe that could still net arrests, although he declined to say who might be the target.
Ralph Fernandez, no relation to the pitcher, said investigators have strong evidence that the star was not piloting the boat as it zoomed near the rock jetty after leaving the American Social bar on the Miami River.
The evidence: A witness who was on the phone with Fernandez “at the point of impact,” the lawyer said.
The witness told police and Fernandez’s lawyer that the pitcher “was telling the person driving to go left, to left, bear away from the shore, and moments later, communications ceased,” the attorney said.
The witness’s account was backed up by phone records, according to Fernandez’s lawyer. He believes Macias was behind the wheel of the SeaVee-brand boat dubbed the “Kaught Looking.”
Macias’ family or representatives could not immediately be reached for comment. Marlins President David Samson declined to comment.
The results of the toxicology reports do nothing to diminish Fernandez’s place in Miami lore, his attorney said.
“He loved Miami. He loved the Marlins. He loved his people, and that’s not going to change,” Ralph Fernandez said. “Even if he was a wild thing, that’s not going to change what he did for everyone around him and for baseball and athletics as a whole.”
