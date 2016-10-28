Miami Herald sues over autopsies, toxicology reports in Jose Fernandez crash

2:28 Columbus beats district-rival Coral Gables Pause

2:07 Mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado files suit against Mayor Gimenez

1:50 Endangered eastern black rhino born in Iowa zoo

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident

1:34 Tannehill: You're going to continue to see big success from Jay

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:20 Solar amendments explained

1:33 'I was in a downward spiral.... He helped save my life'

1:59 Students debate policies of Trump, Clinton