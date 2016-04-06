Panama Papers investigation
The Secret Shell Game
The Miami Herald, in association with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, obtained a massive trove of confidential files, dubbed the “Panama Papers,” from inside a secretive Panamanian law firm. The Herald, its parent company McClatchy and the television networks Fusion and Univision were the only U.S. media outlets to help analyze the documents.
2017 Pulitzer Prize winning entry
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, McClatchy and the Miami Herald were awarded the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for the following 11 stories from the series.
The Complete Panama Papers series
The Miami Herald spent months investigating how people accused of wrongdoing abroad used offshore shell companies to buy South Florida real estate. “The Secret Shell Game” was based on an analysis of the 11.5 million secret files leaked from inside Mossack Fonseca, the Panamanian law firm.