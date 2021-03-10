Part 8 of a series: Examining each of the Dolphins’ offensive linemen and their futures

Over the past two weeks, we have been taking a look at every player on the Miami Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how those players compared to others in the league, their contract status and their future.

Today, in Part 8 of an 8-part series, we examine the offensive linemen.

AUSTIN JACKSON

▪ Contract status: Has three years left on his four year, $13.6 million rookie deal. Will make $1.2 million in 2021.

▪ How he played: Below average but not abysmal. The best thing that can be said is that he’s a diligent worker, wasn’t overwhelmed and wasn’t a turnstile to the quarterback. There was never an extended stretch when he allowed a flurry of sacks and was thoroughly dominated.

The Dolphins knew he was a somewhat raw prospect coming out of Southern California, but he did enough to earn a starting job out of training camp (in part because of unappealing alternatives) and never lost it.

Pro Football Focus rated him 78th of 83 qualifying tackles and 76th as a run blocker.

Runs behind left tackle (Jackson played in 13 games) averaged just 3.79 yards, which was 24th of 32 teams.

As a pass blocker, Jackson allowed four sacks in 13 starts — not an outrageous number for a rookie; 18 NFL tackles allowed more. Andrew Thomas, picked fourth overall by the Giants, yielded 10 sacks. Mekhi Becton, selected 11th by the Jets, permitted seven.

But Jackson also relinquished 40 quarterback pressures, which was ninth-most and most among players who played as few snaps as he did.

▪ The future: Unless the Dolphins surprisingly draft Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, Jackson will get 2021 to prove whether he’s good enough to be Miami’s left tackle for years to come. The Dolphins see the potential for him to develop into a good NFL starter. But significant growth is needed.

ROBERT HUNT

▪ Contract status: Has three left on his four-year, $8.1 million rookie deal. Will make $976,625 in 2021.

▪ How he played: Particularly well since Thanksgiving. Over the final six weeks of the season, Pro Football Focus said he was fifth-best of 37 qualifying right tackles.

Dolphins rushing attempts behind right tackle averaged 5.23 yards, which was fourth-best in the league, and Hunt and Jesse Davis deserve all the credit for that.

Overall, PFF ranked him the 21st best run blocking tackle in football, and 53rd of 83rd among tackles for overall performance.

He permitted three sacks and 23 pressures in 449 pass-blocking snaps.

▪ The future: Bright. Hunt will enter next season as the front-runner to start at right tackle. That could change if the Dolphins surprisingly draft Sewell at No. 3, move Jackson to right tackle and Hunt to guard, where the Dolphins believe Hunt would fit comfortably. But I would be shocked if all of that happens.

ERECK FLOWERS

▪ Contract status: Two years remaining on three-year, $30 million contract. Will earn $8.9 million in base salary in 2021.

▪ How he played: Pro Football Focus rated him 32nd of 83 guards overall and 53rd as a run blocker. Flowers was solid — very good at times — in his first season with Miami but not exceptional at anything (beyond leadership).

He permitted five sacks; only five NFL guards relinquished more. On the positive side, he allowed only 20 quarterback pressures in 539 pass blocking snaps; 42 NFL guards allowed more.

His run-blocking metrics, per PFF, were slightly below average.

▪ The future: Figures to return in 2021; his entire $8.9 million salary is guaranteed. But none of his $9.9 million salary in 2022 is guaranteed. So whether he reaches the third year of his deal depends largely on how he plays in 2021.

TED KARRAS

▪ Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

▪ How he played: He allowed only two sacks and was praised for his leadership. He’s smart, reliable and durable. But Pro Football Focus ranked him just 24th as a run blocker, an area where the Dolphins’ line must improve.

▪ The future: The Dolphins have told him that they want him back. But the sides haven’t agreed to a contract, and nothing is assured.

Among unrestricted free agent centers, PFF rated four players ahead of Karras based on performance this season: Green Bay’s Corey Linsley (No. 1 center, No. 1 in run blocking, one sack allowed), Kansas City’s Austin Reiter (10th overall, 21st in run blocking and no sacks allowed), New England’s David Andrews (15th overall, 16th in run blocking, two sacks allowed) and Atlanta’s Alex Mack (rated 19th but age 35).

SOLOMON KINDLEY

▪ Contract status: Has three years left on four-year $4.1 million rookie deal. Will earn $780,000 next season.

▪ How he played: Pro Football Focus rated him 73rd of 83 guards, but the Dolphins believe he played much better than that. He didn’t give up a sack in the first month of the season and finished allowing four sacks and 17 pressures in 448 pass-blocking chances, per PFF.

▪ The future: Kindley already has started more games that any Dolphins offensive lineman drafted in the fourth round or later this century. With Jackson and Hunt front-runners for starting jobs in 2021, this could end up a Kindley/Davis competition for right guard.

Fox’s Troy Aikman spoke of Kindley’s big upside in September: “He gets a couple years in the weight room, he’s going to be destroying people. He’s a mauler.” Former NFL offensive lineman Brian Baldinger, who now evaluates players in his role for NFL Network and others, also has praised Kindley multiple times.

JESSE DAVIS

▪ Contract status: Has two years left on a $15 million extension. Will earn $3.1 million next season.

▪ How he played: Though he finished the season at guard, Davis played primarily tackle and Pro Football Focus rated him 65th of 83 offensive tackles as a run blocker and 61st overall.

He permitted just one sack in 657 pass blocking snaps, which was exceptional. But he also allowed 34 quarterback pressures, which would rank 15th most among tackles and sixth-most among guards.

▪ The future: Davis has value to the Dolphins because of his ability to capably play either guard or tackle spot. His play fell off in December but he’s still an important component of this group and likely will have the chance to compete with Kindley for the right guard job this summer. At the very worst, he should be Miami’s sixth lineman in 2021.

MICHAEL DEITER

▪ Contract status: Has two years left on rookie deal. Will earn $850,000 in 2021.

▪ How he played: After starting 15 games at guard as a rookie, Deiter spent a lot of training camp working at center and emerged as Miami’s top backup center and No. 4 guard. He played only 23 snaps — nearly all in the New England game — and performed capably that day.

▪ The future: Even though Deiter rarely played, Brian Flores was effusive in his praise of Deiter after the December Patriots game, and he will very likely return in the same role. Whether he ever becomes a starter again remains very much in question.

ISAIAH WILSON

▪ Contract status: Has three seasons left on a four-year, $11.5 million deal. Will make $1.1 million this season.

▪ How he played: Sparingly. He played only three offensive snaps for the Titans, all in victory formation.

▪ The future: After assorted off-field issues in Tennessee, Wilson gets a second NFL chance with the Dolphins but stands one or two missteps from being out of the league altogether. His skills and physique (6-7, 350 pounds) give him a chance to possibly become a starting right tackle or guard, in competition with Hunt, Kindley and Davis. But this is essentially a low-risk flier on a player with much to prove.

JULIEN DAVENPORT

▪ Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

▪ How he played: He logged just 53 snaps on offense and was essentially the fourth tackle behind Austin Jackson, Rob Hunt and guard/tackle Jesse Davis.

▪ The future: Davenport — who started eight games for Miami in 2019 and just one this past season — improved from substandard to competent in his two years with the Dolphins. He struggled badly initially as a starter after the Laremy Tunsil trade, fared better as a starter in December 2019 and played decently when needed to fill in sparingly in 2020. The question is whether Miami determines it can find a better No. 4 tackle elsewhere.

ADAM PANKEY

▪ Contract status: Restricted free agent.

▪ How he played: He logged just 28 snaps, often as a sixth lineman in short yardage situations.

▪ The future: Very much in question. He has been in the league four years, and there’s no indication that he can develop into a starter.

