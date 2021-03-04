Part 4 of a series: Examining each of the Miami Dolphins’ linebackers and their futures

Over a two-week period, we’re taking an in-depth look at every player on the Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how they compared to others in the league, their contract status and their futures.

Today, in part 4 of an 8-part series, we explore the linebackers:

JEROME BAKER

▪ Contract status: Has one more season remaining on rookie deal. Will make $920,000 in 2021.

▪ How he played: Took the step from decent starter to an above average one this past season, achieving a career high in sacks with seven and ranking 28th in the league with 112 tackles.

And this was impressive: Of the 43 players who had at least 100 tackles last season, Baker and Tampa Bay’s Devin White were the only two who had more than five sacks.

He only had nine pressures in 129 pass-rushing opportunities but his seven sacks in that few pass rushing snaps was exceptional.

Overall, Pro Football Focus rated him 37th of 83 qualifying linebackers and 58th against the run.

He was 105th in run stop percentage, which measures plays that are considered a net loss for the offense (such as picking up two yards on a 3rd and three). So that’s a negative.

His metrics in pass coverage have never been quite as good as expected. This season, he allowed 44 of 59 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 403 yards, one touchdown and a 98.7 rating in his coverage area.

▪ The future: The Dolphins likely will try to sign him to an extension before he hits unrestricted free agency in March 2022. Whether they come to terms on one is iffy. Coaches have raved about his growth.

It’s rare to find an inside linebacker who produces the combo of both sacks (seven) and high volume tackles (112); second-team All Pro White (nine sacks, 140 tackles) was the only NFL player who did that.

ANDREW VAN GINKEL

▪ Contract status: Has two more seasons left on rookie deal. Will make $850,000 in 2021.

▪ How he played: Beyond anybody’s expectations. Pro Football Focus rated him 12th of 108 qualifying edge players. He filled the stats column with 48 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, one fumble recovery (for a touchdown).

He allowed 5 of 7 passes to be caught in his coverage area for 67 yards.

▪ The future: Van Ginkel firmly established himself as an edge rotation moving forward. He and Myles Gaskin were the biggest Dolphins revelations of 2020.

Last season, Van Ginkel played 479 snaps, compared with 571 for outside linebacker/defensive end Shaq Lawson and 811 for Van Noy. Look for Van Ginkel’s snaps to rise after the Dolphins parted ways with Van Noy this week.

ELANDON ROBERTS

▪ Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

▪ How he played: Pro Football Focus rated him 83rd among 83rd qualifying linebackers. But Roberts made several big plays in the run game before a knee injury ended his season in Week 16, and PFF ranked him 39th against the run.

He struggled in pass coverage, allowing 19 completions in 24 targets for 256 yards, one touchdown and a 125 passer rating in his coverage area.

▪ The future: Considering the severity of his knee injury, it’s questionable if Miami will try to re-sign him. His agent declined to say if he will be ready for the 2021 season. If he’s not back, Miami will need to find a starting inside linebacker to pair with Baker.

SAM EGUAVOEN

▪ Contract status: Will earn $850,000 next season.

▪ How he played: Logged just 84 snaps on defense. Went from starter to seldom-used backup.

▪ The future: Will compete for one of the final two roster spots at linebacker next season. Eguavoen — along with cornerback Jamal Wiltz — lost more playing time on defense than any incumbent (healthy) player on the roster, which doesn’t bode well for the future.

KAMU GRUGIER-HILL

▪ Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

▪ How he played: He started the second game of the season but his playing time dropped significantly in the second half of the season and he finished with 28 tackles while playing 207 defensive snaps.

Grugier-Hill was considered one of the Dolphins’ better linebackers in coverage heading into the season but coaches reduced his playing time as the season went along.

▪ The future: Grugier Hill likely will find more opportunities to play elsewhere.

CALVIN MUNSON

▪ Contract status: Exclusive rights free agent.

▪ How he played: Had nine tackles for the season in just 46 defensive snaps. He allowed the only pass thrown against him to be caught for 20 yards.

▪ The future: Could be retained on a minimum deal but will face competition for final linebacker spot on the roster.

VINCE BIEGEL

▪ Contract status: Unrestricted free agent.

▪ How he played: Biegel missed the season with an Achilles’ injury.

▪ The future: If he returns, it likely would be on a minimum deal. He showed considerable promise in 2019 (59 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks in 15 games and 10 starts). But Van Ginkel achieved more in that edge role. So if Biegel returns, he would be competing for a backup job at best.

Here’s part 1 of this series on each of the Dolphins’ receivers.

Here’s part 2 of this series on each of the Dolphins’ tight ends.

Here’s part 3 of this series on each of the Dolphins’ defensive linemen.