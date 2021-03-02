Second in a series: Examining the Miami Dolphins’ tight ends and their future

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) hauls in a first down reception in the first quarter as the Los Angeles Rams Darious Williams (31) defends at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 1, 2020. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

During these two weeks, we’re taking a look at every player on the Miami Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how they compared to others in the league, their contract status and their future.

In Part 2 of an eight-part series, we examine the tight ends:

MIKE GESICKI

▪ Contract status: One season left on his four-year rookie deal. Due to earn $1.4 million next season.

▪ The metrics: His 703 yards were the second-most ever by a Dolphins tight end; only Randy McMichael had more in a single season — 791 in 2004. His receiving yards were fourth among tight ends in 2020, behind only Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and T.J. Hockenson.

Pro Football Focus ranked him eighth among 71 qualifying tight ends.

Gesicki had the least separation from defenders, on average, of any qualifying tight end in the league — according to Next Gen Stats — but nonetheless caught 53 passes (12th among tight ends) and had six touchdowns (tied for ninth among tight ends).

He was again especially effective in the slot, catching 35 of 53 slot targets for 468 yards. Only Kelce had more reception yards in the slot among tight ends (507).

What’s more, he dropped only three of 83 targets. PFF ranked him 10th among 73 tight ends and 63rd as a run blocker.

On passes thrown at least 20 yards, Gesicki caught 6 of 11 targets for 199 yards and a touchdown.

With Miami’s lack of talent at receiver, Gesicki ideally would be thrown a few more deep balls during the course of a season. As perspective, Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski was thrown 16 such passes last season.

▪ The future: Gesicki has thoroughly justified his second-round selection in 2018 and proven to be one of the league’s top dozen receiving tight ends.

Two issues are in play: Can the sides agree on a contract extension before he’s due to reach unrestricted free agency in 13 months?

And here’s the other question: Can he develop the same type of chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa as he achieved with Ryan Fitzpatrick?

Gesicki had some moments with Tagovailoa — including a spectacular one-handed catch over the middle during one game — but the fact he came alive only after Fitzpatrick entered the Las Vegas game wasn’t a surprise because the playcalling with Fitzpatrick (and Fitzpatrick’s gunslinger mentality) maximized Gesicki’s skills more effectively than the offense operated with Tagovailoa. That must change.

If the Dolphins determine that they’re not going to be able to reach a contract extension with Gesicki, they have another option: Trade Gesicki and draft UF tight end Kyle Pitts, whom ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. rates as the second-best player in this draft, behind Clemson quarterback and presumptive top pick Trevor Lawrence. There’s a good chance Pitts would be available with Miami’s pick at No. 3.

DURHAM SMYTHE

▪ Contract status: One season left on his rookie deal. Due to earn $920,000 next season.

▪ The metrics: PFF ranked him 28th among 71 tight ends: 22nd in pass protection and 54th as a run blocker.

Smythe, Miami’s most trustworthy tight end in pass protection, allowed no sacks and four hurries in 68 pass blocking snaps. Gesicki was called to pass protect only eight times all season, Adam Shaheen 39 times, with none of the three relinquishing a sack.

What’s more, Smythe emerged as a legitimate short-area receiving option, catching 26 of 29 targets for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He caught only 13 passes combined during his first two seasons.

▪ The future: Smythe solidified his long-term future here with a solid season, and I would expect the Dolphins will try to sign him before his contract expires after the 2021 season.

ADAM SHAHEEN

▪ Contract status: Signed through 2022 after a two-year extension worth up to $7.85 million. Will make $1.7 million next season.

▪ The metrics: His preseason acquisition from the Bears for a seventh-round pick worked out about as well as anyone could have imagined. He caught three touchdown passes, blocked competently and for the most part, stayed healthy — which was an issue in Chicago.

PFF ranked him 34th among 71 tight ends and 36th as a run blocker. One negative: He dropped two of 20 targets, while catching 12.

▪ The future: Seemingly secure, at least for 2021. Barring an injury, he will be one of Miami’s top three tight ends again next season, with augmentation to the roster expected to come instead at wide receiver and running back, unless Miami pulls a mild surprise and drafts Pitts.

ALSO UNDER CONTRACT

Chris Myarick, who will be a front-runner to get a third year on the practice squad unless an undrafted rookie beats him out. The Dolphins trust him, but there’s likely no room for him on the 53-man roster barring injuries.

