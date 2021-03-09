Part 7 of a series: Examining the Miami Dolphins’ cornerbacks and their futures

During these two weeks, we’re taking an in-depth look at every player on the Miami Dolphins roster, with revealing metrics, how they compared to others in the league, their contract status and their futures.

XAVIEN HOWARD

▪ Contract status: Four years remaining on a five-year, $75 million extension signed in May 2019.

▪ The metrics: Howard had one of the best seasons of any cornerback this century. Not only did he become the first cornerback to produce double-digits in interceptions since Antonio Cromartie also had 10 in 2007, but he held the player he was covering to a 53 passer rating in his coverage area.

That was second best among all NFL cornerbacks who played at least 15 coverage snaps, behind Denver’s Bryce Callahan.

Howard allowed 47 of 90 targets to be caught for 695 yards, four touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Pro Football Focus ranked him 34th as a run defender among 124 cornerbacks.

▪ The future: Howard wants a contract renegotiation and pay raise, and the Dolphins are aware of it. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he asks for a trade if the Dolphins decline to give him more money. This could end up being one of the key story lines of the offseason, soon to play out.

BYRON JONES

▪ Contract status: Has four years remaining on a five-year, $82.5 million contact. Will make $14 million in 2021.

▪ The metrics: Jones had two late-season interceptions (his first picks in three years as a cornerback) and the Dolphins — aside from the season-ending Buffalo debacle — generally were a very good defense when he was on the field.

But the overall numbers were somewhat disappointing considering the size of the contract; Jones allowed a 117 passer rating in his coverage area, permitting 40 of 61 targets to be caught for 683 yards, five touchdowns and the two interceptions.

PFF rated him above average — 54th of 124 cornerbacks — compared with second for Howard. PFF rated him 59th as a run defender.

▪ The future: He’s safe for 2021, because his cap number is far more if he’s cut ($28.4 million) than if he’s kept ($16.1 million) and because he’s still owed considerable guaranteed money. But he won’t last the five years at that money if he doesn’t play better.

NIK NEEDHAM

▪ Contract status: Was tendered a contract by Miami this week as an exclusive rights free agent, essentially assuring his return in 2021. Will earn $850,000 this season.

▪ The metrics: Needham didn’t allow a touchdown in his coverage area in the first 15 games last season but then yielded three in the finale against Buffalo. As a result, his passer rating against — which ranked among the top slot corners for much of the year — jumped to 100.7 (46 completions in 66 targets for 602 yards).

But the nightmarish finale doesn’t eliminate the equity he built up all season, including generally solid coverage and two interceptions.

PFF ranked him 104th of 124 cornerbacks but 52nd as a run defender.

▪ The future: Needham’s generally solid work has earned him an opportunity to compete for the nickel corner job in 2021. If there’s no cornerback addition, he would enter 2021 as the front-runner for the job, with expected competition from Noah Igbinoghene, Jamal Perry and anybody else added in the months ahead.

Needham has emerged as the second-best undrafted rookie free agent signing of the Brian Flores regime, behind Preston Williams.

NOAH IGBINOGHENE

▪ Contract status: Enters second year of four-year, $11.25 million contract. Will make $1.1 million next season.

▪ The metrics: Pressed into a major role for three weeks because of Byron Jones’ injury in Week 2, he struggled mightily against Buffalo and Seattle but played well against Jacksonville and when needed for a time in the Kansas City game in December.

His overall season numbers were dismal because of the Buffalo debacle: 133.9 passer rating in his coverage area, 17 completions in 28 targets for 306, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

But the Dolphins are still optimistic about his future because he’s athletic, a student of the game and showed improvement in limited opportunities after a rocky start.

If he had enough snaps to qualify, he would have ranked at the bottom of PFF’s cornerback ratings.

▪ The future: Igbinoghene will enter camp as a boundary backup to Jones and Howard (provided Howard isn’t traded) and also is expected to be given a chance to compete with Needham and others in the slot. Considerable growth is needed.

JAMAL PERRY

▪ Contract status: Was tendered a contract by Miami as an exclusive rights free agent, essentially assuring his return in 2021. Will make $850,000 if he makes the team this season.

▪ The metrics: He lost the nickel job to Needham by the end of the first month of the season and played sparingly from that point on, logging just 93 snaps in coverage all season. He allowed 6 of 7 passes to be caught for 58 yards, a 101.2 passer rating in his coverage area.

▪ The future: He will assuredly will face competition for the final cornerback job on Miami’s roster next season. Likely not a rotation player moving forward.

ALSO ON THE ROSTER

Auburn rookie Javaris Davis and Maryland rookie Tino Ellis spent the season on the practice squad and were signed to reserve/futures contracts.

