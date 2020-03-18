Insight into the pricey, unique approach the Dolphins are taking in key defensive area

Even since the Dolphins hired Brian Flores 14 months ago, he has consistently spoken of wanting a team that’s “tough, smart and disciplined.”

But in his year-plus working alongside general manager Chris Grier, their actions have quite loudly revealed something else about the type of roster they wish to construct: They want players on the field who can cover — and lots of them — during an era when passing numbers have exploded.

Since their partnership began, Flores and Grier have:

▪ Made Xavien Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with a $76.5 million deal.

▪ Then made Byron Jones the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history with an $82.5 million contract.

▪ Moved three cornerbacks to safety (Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, Montre Hartage).

▪ Parted ways with two physical, quintessential thumpers at safety (Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald).

▪ Shuffled through more than 15 young cornerbacks during five months last season, looking for gems.

▪ Reduced the playing time of Raekwon McMillan from 2018 because of his pass coverage metrics.

▪ Spent more money on 2020 cornerbacks than any team in the league.

▪ Used six-defensive back lineups far more than it’s typically done. Per Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith, last season’s Dolphins used six defensive backs on 29 percent of their defensive snaps. The NFL average was 12 percent last season, and the 2018 Dolphins coaching staff played six defensive backs only one play — one! —all season.

▪ And oh yes, the Dolphins have now positioned themselves to field a starting lineup without any natural safeties but four or five players with cornerback experience.

None of this is a coincidence, of course. In a pass-happy era where Jared Goff, Matt Stafford, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston have all produced a higher career quarterback rating than Dan Marino, the Dolphins know they need back-end players who can first and- foremost cover.

They have no use for the traditional approach of starting a big, physical strong safety who can deliver a big hit but can also be beaten over the top.

And so in one year under Flores, the Dolphins have transitioned from two physical 215-pound starting safeties (6-1 Jones and 6-2 McDonald) to 6-1, 205-pound Rowe and 5-11, 192-pound McCain. Allow McCain to explain the value of playing two cornerbacks at safety:

“You got more guys covering the deep part of the field that are used to covering the deep part of the field,” McCain told me last season. “Having guys who can come down and cover helps the defense.”

Moving Rowe from cornerback to safety last October might have been the most inspired move this coaching staff made last season. At safety, Rowe allowed 22 of 42 passes in his coverage area to be caught for 200 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. That 55.6 passer rating ranked second best among all safeties with at least 40 targets, behind Denver’s Justin Simmons.

In his first season at safety, McCain permitted 11 of 14 throws to be caught for 136 yards — but also two interceptions — before his season-ending shoulder injury, but his career numbers suggest he’s better than that.

The risk with playing two cornerbacks at safety is leaving yourself exposed in the run game. But the Dolphins don’t view that as a big concern with a Rowe/McCain tandem. In PFF’s metrics, Rowe and McCain ranked 69th and 76th among 94 safeties against the run last season.

At cornerback, the Dolphins now seem to have one of the league’s best starting tandems in Howard (who allowed just a 62.6 passer rating in his coverage area in 2018, before being limited to four games in 2019) and Jones, who has a solid 89 passer rating against in two years as a cornerback after moving from safety.

Jones is ideal for the press-man coverage that Flores and new defensive coordinator Josh Boyer like to use, and Jones forced tight-window throws (meaning he was breathing down the receiver’s neck) more than any qualifying NFL cornerback since 2018.

PFF rates him the third-most valuable cornerback in the NFL since 2018, in terms of wins over replacement. “Two legit shutdown corners; two of the best in the biz,” NBC’s Chris Simms said of the new Howard/Jones tandem.

Jones’ signing allows the Dolphins to potentially use Nik Needham in the slot, and another player or two likely will be added to compete with Needham and Jomal Wiltz (100.1 passer rating in his coverage area) for that nickel job, with that player typically on the field a lot.

And the Dolphins are eager to see more of several young cornerbacks they signed last season while constantly canvassing the waiver wire.

Beyond Needham, that includes Tae Hayes, who allowed just 3 of 16 passes against him to be caught after being plucked off waivers from Jacksonville Dec. 13; Ryan Lewis (81.9 passer rating against before going on injured reserve) and Ken Webster (97.4 before his injury).

Cordrea Tankersley, who hasn’t played in a year-and-half because of a knee injury, will get a final look, and more young corners will be added in the draft and the aftermath.

At linebacker, the Dolphins significantly reduced the amount of times McMillan — their best run-stopper at the position — was utilized in coverage. Under Adam Gase/Matt Burke, McMillan was targeted on 41 passes, allowed 36 completions and six touchdowns, the second-worst linebacker pass-coverage metrics in the league. Last season, the damage was limited to 13 catches in 15 targets for 190 yards.

And it’s no coincidence that the new Dolphins’ linebackers have well above-average pass-coverage metrics. In 2018, Kamu Grugier-Hill had a 68.3 passer rating in his coverage area, fourth among linebackers who defended at least 20 passes. (Last season, he was at 98.7, which was a still solid 66th of 159.)

And new Dolphins edge player Kyle Van Noy - who was in coverage a lot more when Flores was Patriots de facto defensive coordinator in 2018 than he was last season - had a 92.6 passer rating against in his coverage area on 41 throws in 2018, 10th best among all linebackers who defended at least 40 passes. (Last season, he allowed 86 yards on 10 throws against him.)

And former Patriots starting linebacker Elandon Roberts - who agreed to terms on Wednesday - had passer ratings against of 101.4 and 94.6 the past two seasons (not awful for a linebacker) on 39 targets.

There is a financial toll to loading up on skilled cover guys: According to Hardik Sanghavi of overthecap.com, the Dolphins “will be spending $37.9 million in cash for their top two cornerbacks (Howard/Jones) and $44.8 million for all cornerbacks on their roster, with more likely to be added.

“To put these numbers into perspective, the Ravens are second in the league in cash spending for cornerbacks at $28.6 million. The average cash spending by teams for cornerbacks in 2020 is $14.4 million.”

It will all be worth it, of course, if Howard (who has had knee issues) stays health and if the Dolphins rank among the league leaders in pass coverage and if it translates to winning. And in a league where the passing game has never been more important, you can certainly see the wisdom in their grand plan.

