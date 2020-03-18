The Miami Dolphins added another New England Patriots player and fill need at center

The Miami Dolphins filled their hole at center and further weakened the New England Patriots on Wednesday by agreeing to terms with center Ted Karras, according to a league source.

Karras received a one-year, $4 million deal. The Patriots wanted him back but he didn’t know with certainty that he would remain a starter there. With Miami, he’s very likely to be the Dolphins’ starting center. He took the one-year, prove-it type deal, hoping to parlay it into a more lucrative contract in 2021.

Karras replaces Daniel Kilgore, who will be released.

Karras started all 15 games in which he appeared last season, his fourth NFL season. Selected by New England in the sixth round out of Illinois in 2016, Karras was primarily a backup for the Patriots in his first three seasons, with five starts in those three seasons.

Pro Football Focus rated Karras 20th of 38 qualifying centers last season; Kilgore was rated 21st.

Karras allowed two sacks and 14 pressures in 15 games — which are solid numbers for a center. That compares with three sacks and 19 pressures permitted by Kilgore in 13 games.

As a run blocker, PFF rated Karras 16th; Kilgore was 23rd. Karras, at 27, is also five years younger than Kilgore.

Kilgore’s $3.1 million salary for 2020 isn’t guaranteed, and Miami is saving his entire $3.6 million cap hit by cutting him.

Karras was considered among the top handful of starting centers available in free agency, along with Connor McGovern (who agreed to terms with the Jets), guard/center Graham Glasgow (who is joining Denver) and Baltimore’s Matt Skura, who remains available.

The 6-4, 305-pound Karras is a third-generation NFL player. His grandfather, Ted Karras, Sr., and great uncles, Lou Karras and Alex Karras, played in the NFL during the 1950s and 1960s, and his father Ted Karras, Jr. played during the 1987 season. His grandfather, his father, and Karras himself have all won NFL championships, with the Bears, Redskins, and Patriots, respectively.

Miami has now added two new offensive line starters, with Karras and left guard Ereck Flowers. Right tackle Jesse Davis is expected to remain a starter — at either tackle or guard — and the Dolphins are expected to try to find a long-term starting left tackle in the NFL Draft, which is deep at the position.

The Dolphins also have inquired about several veteran tackles, including the Jets’ Brandon Shell, and Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum is also a free agent; both played for new Dolphins offensive line coach Steve Marshall in New York.

Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun and others could compete to start at right guard. And the Dolphins have called about multiple guards and centers, including Carolina free agent Greg Van Roten.