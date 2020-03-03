Familiar faces on Miami Dolphins’ radar for free agency. And a message from Tua meeting.

A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Tuesday:

▪ The Dolphins might be distancing themselves from New England Patriots offensive coaches, but they apparently don’t want to distance themselves from Patriots players.

As free agency approaches, the Dolphins have at least some level of interest in several players who have been Patriots last season or in the past, according to multiple sources briefed on Miami’s plans.

This is typically the exploratory stage of free agency, so nobody should conclude from this piece that the Dolphins are about to embark on a wild spending spree for a bunch of Patriots. That is not likely to be the case. But there is Miami interest in several of them.

For instance, Miami is one of many teams that like cornerback Logan Ryan, who was very good for the Titans last season. Ryan had four interceptions for Tennessee last season and has played there three years after four seasons in New England. My sense is Ryan would be open to seriously considering Dolphins overtures if Miami makes a serious attempt to sign him.

The Dolphins also hold Patriots free agent guard Joe Thuney in high regard and are expected to be among a number of teams to call when negotiations can begin in less than two weeks, according to someone close to the situation.

There also has been an initial Dolphins expression of interest in Patriots impending free agent center Ted Karras, but it’s unclear to what extent as Miami explores potential alternatives to Daniel Kilgore, whose under contract but whose 2020 salary is non-guaranteed.

The Dolphins also have at least some degree of interest in free agent Devin McCourty, who has 26 interceptions in 10 seasons as a Patriots starter.

It would not be surprising if the Dolphins pursue linebacker Kyle Van Noy or defensive tackle Danny Shelton, but Miami’s level of interest in those two impending free agents is unknown.

The Dolphins have not shown interest in the most famous of Patriots free agents, Tom Brady, according to colleague Armando Salguero.

All of these players know Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who worked for the Patriots from 2004 through 2018.

Now here’s the caveat: Many of these players — particularly Ryan and Thuney and Van Noy — are going to get paid a lot. Thuney reportedly could get $15 million annually.

Only a handful of Dolphins officials know the monetary point which they will not cross for any of these players, and it’s unclear how aggressively Miami will pursue any of them. But several of them are aware of Dolphins interest.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has said he would rather have three really good players than “maybe” one great one. But with more than $90 million in cap space — potentially more — Miami has the money to splurge in free agency if it chooses.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have moved from a New England approach on offense after parting ways with coordinator Chad O’Shea, who was replaced by Chan Gailey.

▪ One source close to the situation said a report that Tua Tagovailoa was given a “bit of a cold shoulder” by the Dolphins in their meeting with him at the NFL Combine should not be taken as a sign that Miami’s interest has declined.

The source, who has direct knowledge of Dolphins meetings with numerous prospects, said the Dolphins typically act like that in interviews with players because they don’t want to tip their hand.

And as agent Drew Rosenhaus said on his weekly WSVN-7 segment, “for players they want or think they have to move up and get, they’re not going to telegraph that by telling the player because that’s basically telling the player’s agent.”

▪ Rosenhaus, incidentally, remains of the belief that Miami will try to move up to draft Tagovailoa.

“Everyone I talk to fully expects the Dolphins to move up to as high as they can to get a quarterback,” Rosenhaus said on his weekly TV segment. “Clearly that QB is Tua Tagovailoa. They’re not going to get Joe Burrow.”

▪ ESPN’s Todd McShay raised one interesting point about Tagovailoa, noting: “You go back and look at the history of the draft, you look at the history of college quarterbacks, first-round quarterbacks that are drafted and have had injuries in college, they go on to have injuries in the NFL.

“Seven first-round quarterbacks have been taken in the last 10 years that have had injuries in college. All seven of them have had injuries in the NFL, starting with Sam Bradford. Robert Griffin III, Carson Wentz, the list goes on and on. Deshaun Watson. And it’s not necessarily the same injury.

“This guy [Tua], go back to high school and study what his history is. He had injuries in high school. He’s had injuries in college. He’s never played a full season of football in his career, unfortunately. He’s an absolutely phenomenal quarterback, and he should be the first overall pick in this year’s draft if he was completely healthy. But he’s not, and you have to factor that into the evaluation.”

▪ Two of the three highest-profile draftniks - McShay and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah - released post-Combine mock drafts and both have Tagovailoa mocked to Miami at 5, naturally.

McShay has UF cornerback CJ Henderson as Miami’s pick at 18 (“Miami needs a smooth, athletic corner such as Henderson. He posted a 4.39 in the 40 and has good ball skills,” McShay said) and Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones as the Dolphins’ selection at 26 (“tough to beat in pass protection and is very athletic for his size”).

Jeremiah has Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs as the pick at No. 18 (which makes no sense because that’s the one position where the Dolphins have told people they’re not looking for help) and Southern Cal offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No. 26.

▪ Quick stuff: Trai Turner could emerge as an interesting guard option. Turner, 26, has been to five Pro Bowls and the Carolina Panthers are looking to trade him, according to ESPN... Former FIU quarterback James Morgan will work out for the Dolphins… The Dolphins told one NFL person they like the cornerbacks and edge players in this NFL Draft and believe they will get help at those positions. They also believe they’re well positioned to land a future starting offensive tackle in the draft.

Miami Herald sports writer Adam Beasley contributed to this report.

