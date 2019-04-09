Dolphins add nose tackle and another former Patriot

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner, Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL

The Dolphins continued raiding the San Antonio roster of the defunct Alliance of American Football on Tuesday, adding a former Patriots running back and one of the league’s standout nose tackles, according to a source.

The Dolphins are signing Kenneth Farrow, who had 60 carries for 192 yards for the Chargers in 2016 and has spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2018, after missing the 2017 season with an injury.

Farrow was one of the AAF’s best running backs, including a 30-carry, 142-yard performance against Birmingham that resulted in him being named AAF Offensive Player of the Week.

Miami also is signing Joey Mbu, who played seven games for Atlanta in 2015 and two for the Colts in 2017. He also has spent time on the practice squads of Atlanta and Washington.

Both Farrow and Mbu were undrafted out of Houston.

Those two additions follow Monday’s addition of two outside linebackers from the San Antonio roster.