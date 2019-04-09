Barry Jackson

Sports Buzz

Dolphins add nose tackle and another former Patriot

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner,

Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL By
Up Next
Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL By

The Dolphins continued raiding the San Antonio roster of the defunct Alliance of American Football on Tuesday, adding a former Patriots running back and one of the league’s standout nose tackles, according to a source.

The Dolphins are signing Kenneth Farrow, who had 60 carries for 192 yards for the Chargers in 2016 and has spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad in 2018, after missing the 2017 season with an injury.

Farrow was one of the AAF’s best running backs, including a 30-carry, 142-yard performance against Birmingham that resulted in him being named AAF Offensive Player of the Week.

Miami also is signing Joey Mbu, who played seven games for Atlanta in 2015 and two for the Colts in 2017. He also has spent time on the practice squads of Atlanta and Washington.

Both Farrow and Mbu were undrafted out of Houston.

Those two additions follow Monday’s addition of two outside linebackers from the San Antonio roster.

  Comments  

Read Next

‘We’ve always been there for each other.’ Haslem reflects on Wade’s career and friendship

Barry Jackson

‘We’ve always been there for each other.’ Haslem reflects on Wade’s career and friendship

Udonis Haslem reflects on his friendship with Dwyane Wade and their 15 years as teammates with the Miami Heat organization, beginning in 2003 when Wade was drafted out of Marquette and Haslem signed as an undrafted free agent from UF.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE BARRY JACKSON
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service