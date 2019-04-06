Dolphins begin pursuing talent from defunct league. And a new gig for Tannenbaum

Grier: The ultimate goal is to win Super Bowls and championships and be a consistent winner, Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins GM discusses his goals during a press conference at the Dolphins' training facility in Davie, FL

The Dolphins have begun pursuing players from the defunct Alliance of American Football and have summoned one of the league’s better offensive tackles to their offices, with the anticipation of a deal being reached.

Michael Dunn, who distinguished himself playing for the Birmingham Iron before the AAF suspended play last week, will visit the Dolphins this coming week with the hope of joining the Dolphins.

The Dolphins haven’t made an offer to Dunn, according to a source with direct knowledge. But there is hope that a deal will be struck; the Dolphins are clearly interested and Dunn likes Dolphins offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who held the same job in Jacksonville when Dunn played with the Jaguars.

Two other NFL teams also called about Dunn.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Draft Diamonds, a web site that reported the expectation of Dunn signing with the Dolphins, said he allowed only 43 quarterback pressures in 1151 pass blocking snaps in 48 games at Maryland, where he played primarily left tackle.

Dunn spent time on the Rams and Jaguars practice squads and was on Jacksonville’s 53-man roster briefly early in the 2018 season but didn’t play in a game.

Dunn went undrafted out of Maryland. He was honorable mention Big 10 in 2015 and 2016.

The Dolphins are looking for a starting right tackle to play opposite Laremy Tunsil and for additional depth at the position beyond Zach Sterup, who has re-signed with the team. Sam Young is an unsigned free agent.

Coach Brian Flores left open the possibility of right guard Jesse Davis moving to tackle but also said he liked how Davis played at guard last season.

TANNENBAUM JOINS ESPN

Mike Tannenbaum, the Dolphins’ former executive vice president/football operations, joined ESPN as an NFL front office insider. He began the job on Thursday.

He will appear on SportsCenter, NFL Live and other ESPN shows and also will work ESPN Radio’s coverage of the draft later this month.

ESPN needed another former league executive after Bill Polian recently retired from broadcasting. ESPN also has Louis Riddick, a former Redskins and Eagles pro personnel director.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Tannenbaum said by phone. “I’ve always admired the people and professionals at ESPN, and I’m excited to be a part of the team.”

Tannenbaum was the New York Jets’ general manager from 2006 through 2012 and the Dolphins’ executive vice president/football operations from 2015 through the conclusion of last season.

RECEIVER TO VISIT

Add Stanford receiver Trenton Irwin to the list of players invited to Dolphins headquarters, according to Dolphins podcaster Chris Kouffman.

Irvin, 6-2, caught 152 passes for 1738 yards (an 11.4 average) and eight touchdowns in four years at Stanford.

He had 60 catches for 685 yards and two touchdowns last season.

During his career, he also had returned 22 punts for 230 yards (a 10.5 average).

Irwin will count among the Dolphins’ maximum of 30 prospects permitted to visit an NFL team’s headquarters before the draft. Players who went to high school or college in the Dolphins’ area do not count against that visit list.

Irwin sustained a partial (Grade 3) MCL tear in the final game of the regular season last year, and the Dolphins sometimes use their “30” visits on players that intrigue them who are coming off injuries. As part of “30” visits, players can meet with team officials and can be examined by doctors but cannot do on-field workouts.

Irwin, who is expected to be cleared for football activities this month, is projected as a day three pick or undrafted free agent.

I’ve previously reporters several other Dolphins’ “30” visits, including TCU defensive end L.J. Collier, Old Dominion defensive end Oshane Ximenes, Wisconsin defensive tsklr Olive Sagapolu, West Virginia receiver Gary Jennings, Toledo cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman and Tulane cornerback Donnie Lewis.