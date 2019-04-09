Dolphins preseason schedule includes a surprise and some good news

Brian Flores: ‘It’s about getting 11 guys on the same page’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.

The Dolphins’ preseason schedule released Tuesday includes a surprise, but also some good news.

The surprise: The Dolphins and Jaguars, two teams that missed the playoffs last season, have been selected for a nationally televised Week 3 preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Fox will televise the game to the entire country.





The good news: Because that Dolphins-Jaguars game was scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, it will not compete with the University of Miami’s opener against the Florida Gators on Aug. 24 from Orlando.

That eliminates a concern that South Florida football fans would need to choose between those two games, or give their remote control a workout switching between the games.

The Dolphins will open the preseason at home against Atlanta, in a game to be played sometime between Aug. 8 and 12.

Miami will play a preseason game at Tampa Bay sometime between Aug. 15 and 19 and have multiple joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa in days preceding that game.

And the Dolphins will conclude preseason Aug. 29 or 30 in New Orleans.

CBS-4 will locally televise the three games that aren’t on Fox. Preseason tickets can be purchased at Dolphins.com.

The regular-season schedule is expected to be announced later this month. Beyond the three other AFC East teams, the Dolphins will host the Ravens, Bengals, Eagles, Redskins and Chargers during the regular season. Beyond the Jets, Patriots and Bills, the Dolphins’ 2019 road schedule includes Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, the Giants and Pittsburgh.

It should be noted that the major networks often are given preseason games that aren’t particularly attractive nationally.

Here’s the full CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN schedules for preseason:

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (FOX, 8 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22







