Dolphins agree to terms with defunct league’s best pass rusher

Jayrone Elliott, the best passer from the defunct Alliance of American Football, agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Monday after a visit to team headquarters earlier in the day, according to a league source.

The Dolphins beat beat out Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore for his services.

Elliott, 6-3 and 255 pounds, had a league-leading 7.5 sacks and numerous pressures in eight games for the San Antonio Commanders, as well as four forced fumbles.

He’s best suited as a 3-4 outside linebacker but can also play defensive end.

Elliott signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2014 and made the roster after producing five sacks in preseason. He appeared in 38 games with the Packers over three seasons, all as a reserve, and had 57 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.





Elliott earned an NBC game ball during the Packers’ Sept. 2015 win against the Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Elliott had one interception and forced a fumble that ended the Seahawks’ final drive.

The Packers traded him to the Cowboys on Labor Day weekend in 2017 in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. He appeared in only one game for Dallas before being waived Sept. 19.

He signed with the Saints in January 2018 but was cut shortly before the regular season started, then committed soon after to the AAF, which shuttered operations last week.

The Dolphins are looking to add multiple edge rushers over the next three months.

And they’re also open to adding multiple players from the AAF. They’re hosting offensive tackle Michael Dunn on a visit this week, and Dunn is hopeful a deal will be struck.

Other AAF players also hope to get a call from Miami, including former Arizona cornerback Shaq Richardson, who was Pro Football Focus’ No. 2 rated cornerback in the league.

PUNTER SEARCH

The Dolphins, according to ESPN, are among multiple teams that have shown interest in veteran punter Marquette King, who has averaged 46.7 yards per punt in parts of six NFL seasons, including four games with the Broncos last season.

Matt Haack, the Dolphins’ incumbent punter, has averaged 44.6 yards per punt in his two seasons with Miami.