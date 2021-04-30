Miami Dolphins
NFL Draft live updates: Dolphins have 3 picks on Day 2, starting with fourth selection
The Miami Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa some help in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, then bolstered their defense with a second first-round pick Thursday.
Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips are in the fold, but the Dolphins still have plenty to get done, starting with three picks in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on Friday.
It begins with the fourth pick of the second day — another pick Miami landed in its trade with the Houston Texans in 2019 — then wraps up with the 18th pick of the second round and the 18th of third.
Follow along for live updates, rumors and analysis throughout the day:
What we’ve written
Noon: Start Friday by reliving the first day of day of the Draft:
- The Dolphins missed out on tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but got Waddle, reuniting the former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver with Tagovailoa. Adam Beasley, the Miami Herald’s Dolphins beat writer, has the story on the No. 6 pick.
- Beasley also got to catch up with Waddle in Cleveland. Check out his exclusive from Ohio.
- Analysts and evaluators are raving about the Waddle pick, too. Herald columnist Barry Jackson rounds up the takes.
- There’s room for second-guessing the pick, though, because of all the trades and Miami’s decision to pass on Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith. There’s only one way to silence critics, Herald columnist Armando Salguero writes.
- Those trades will ultimately come to define this Draft for the Dolphins, Herald columnist Greg Cote argues.
- The Dolphins used the No. 18 pick to keep Phillips home in South Florida. The former Miami Hurricanes defensive end was the first defensive lineman picked Thursday. Susan Miller Degnan, the Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, has the story.
- Analysts and evaluators are also all about Phillips.
- Phillips carries some risk, too, particularly with his history of concussions.
- Want to feel old? Cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the son of former Dolphins star Patrick Surtain, is headed to the Denver Broncos as the No. 9 pick. Herald reporter David Wilson has the story.
- Don’t forget to check out a new episode of the Dolphins in Depth podcast, as Beasley, Salguero and Jackson recap Day 1, and look ahead to Day 2 of the Draft:
