NFL Draft live updates: Dolphins have 3 picks on Day 2, starting with fourth selection

The Miami Dolphins got Tua Tagovailoa some help in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, then bolstered their defense with a second first-round pick Thursday.

Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips are in the fold, but the Dolphins still have plenty to get done, starting with three picks in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft on Friday.

It begins with the fourth pick of the second day — another pick Miami landed in its trade with the Houston Texans in 2019 — then wraps up with the 18th pick of the second round and the 18th of third.

Follow along for live updates, rumors and analysis throughout the day:

What we’ve written

Noon: Start Friday by reliving the first day of day of the Draft: