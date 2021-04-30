Dolphins In Depth podcast: Analyzing the Dolphins’ first round and looking ahead to Day 2

The beauty of the Miami Dolphins’ Round 1 is in the eye of the beholder.

They either had a stellar first night in the NFL Draft — adding two players who have elite traits — or they let a once-a-generation player slip through their grasp.

If Kyle Pitts has a Hall of Fame career, Chris Grier and Brian Flores might ultimately regret moving down from pick No. 3 to 6.

Pitts went fourth to the Atlanta Falcons and then Ja’Marr Chase went fifth to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dolphins presumably would have taken either had one slipped.

But they didn’t, and instead chose Jaylen Waddle over DeVonta Smith.

We break it all down, plus discuss Jaelan Phillips going to the Dolphins at 18 and set the table for Day 2, in a special edition of Dolphins In Depth.